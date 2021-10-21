Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, OCTOBER 22, 2021

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

H.R. 3110 – PUMP for Nursing Mothers Act (Rep. Carolyn Maloney – Education and Labor)

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor and makes in order the following amendments:         Ross Amendment     Strickland Amendment  

