A Doctor’s Nostalgic Adventure
Dr. Philip Howard pays a tribute to his Upper Michigan hometownCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical doctors are generally busy making rounds at hospitals. With their signature white coats and scrub suits, it is hard to associate health professionals with a field other than their own. However, Dr. Philip Howard breaks barriers by authoring "DR. HOWARD ON THE KEWEENAW: Second Edition."
"DR. HOWARD ON THE KEWEENAW: Second Edition" is a profound detailing of Dr. Howard’s experiences himself as he presents information about Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Written in a journalistic style, he narrates his adventures in his hometown in this profound book. Readers are in for a surprise as they discover hole-in-the-wall spots in the area—as well as breathtaking views that only a local would know.
Moreover, Dr. Howard gives a personal touch to his book as he shares personal encounters in his life. Some of which are about his experiences in the hospital and his routines with his wife of forty years, Joanne.
Born in Detroit, he attended Ferris School and Highland Park High School, where he served as president during his junior and senior years. He then went to Bowdoin College before going to the University of Michigan Medical School. He was trained in urology under the care of Wyland Leadbetter in the Massachusetts General Hospital.
Aside from his life as a urologist, Dr. Philip Howard enjoys gardening, recreational chess, and golf. He currently resides in Princeton, Massachusetts, his place of residence for over 50 years. He is happily married to Joanne and has five children and thirteen grandchildren with her.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Writers Branding
Writers Branding
+1 800-608-6550
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter