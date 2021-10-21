ProSource Onions Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that ProSource Produce is recalling whole raw onions (red, yellow, and white) shipped from Chihuahua, Mexico, between July 1, 2021 and August 31, 2021 because they may be contaminated with Salmonella. These products were shipped to a number of states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

The onions were distributed to wholesalers, broadline foodservice customers, and retail stores in 50 lb., 25 lb., 10 lb., 5 lb., 3 lb., and 2 lb. mesh sacks; and 50 lb., 40 lb., 25 lb., 10 lb., and 5 lb. cartons, by the following distributors and/or under the following brands: Big Bull, Peak Fresh Produce, Sierra Madre, Markon First Crop., Markon Essentials, Rio Blue, ProSource, Rio Valley, and Sysco Imperial.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Consumers who have purchased these onions are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or throw them out.