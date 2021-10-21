Ohio Voters to Select Nearly 50 Municipal Court Judges

Voters in 23 counties will elect municipal court judges on Election Day. Photo: istock/Moussa81.

Early voting is underway in Ohio ahead of the Nov. 2 general election when voters in 23 Ohio counties will elect 47 judges for municipal court.

Ohio judges serve six-year terms. Their terms are staggered and odd-numbered years – like 2021 – have only municipal court judges on the ballot.

To make informed choices for judicial candidates, Ohio voters can go to JudicialVotesCount.com, the state’s only nonpartisan, statewide judicial election resource, to learn more about judge candidates before casting their ballots in the general election.

At Judicial Votes Count, voters can find profiles of judicial candidates, learn about their experience, and why they are running for judge. Other resources on the website include videos about the different types of courts in Ohio and the important role that judges play in their communities.

Participation in Judicial Votes Count is voluntary and, to date, more than half of the 72 candidates have submitted their information.

Next year’s election will have nearly 170 judicial seats on the ballot in all 88 Ohio counties, including for chief justice and two other seats for justice of the Ohio Supreme Court.