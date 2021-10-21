Jaguar Land Rover Chesterfield Opens For Business
A Brand New Jaguar Land Rover Dealership Opens in the St. Louis Metro Area
This is an exciting time of growth for our family and our business. We remain committed to providing our customers with the highest level of care and attention. The same we have been doing since 1953.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Monday October 18, the new Jaguar Land Rover dealership, located at 1 Jaguar Land Rover Way in Chesterfield, Missouri officially opened its doors for business. The new luxury dealership is the first facility owned by Dealer Owner and Principal, Jordan Aron, outside of the Chicago area. Beginning with one dealership in Illinois over 68 years ago, the family is excited to expand its national presence.
— Jordan Aron
“We are extremely happy to be part of the Chesterfield community,” Aron said, along with his wife Alyson. “People here want to feel good about the people and the company where they do business. That’s exactly the kind of market we thrive in.”
The new state-of-art Jaguar Land Rover dealership was built by Brinkman Constructors, and designed by Robert Flubacker and Associates to emulate Jaguar Land Rover’s newest “ARCH” global brand imaging. Aron worked in conjunction with the city of Chesterfield to ensure the aesthetics of the building would blend with the existing community. The site was chosen for its convenient location to serve customers in Chesterfield and the St. Louis metro area.
Customers will be able to drive right into a climate controlled service area. The dealership has 16 service bays with dedicated, state of the art, equipment and staff for service, maintenance and detailing. The waiting room includes complimentary Wi-Fi, several choices of seating options and quiet workspace.
Aron stated “Our Centre Manager, Ryan Gonzalez, relocated his young family to be a part of this exciting opportunity. Together, we feel we have hired a dynamic team of the best people in the St. Louis area.”
The new 32,000 square foot dealership took one year to build. Aron stated, “We hope our new facility will continue the tradition of our customer centered philosophy started by my Father, and will provide customers with a retail experience that is as luxurious as the Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles they are investing in.”
About Jaguar Land Rover Chesterfield
The new dealership is located at 1 Jaguar Land Rover Way in Chesterfield, Missouri, 63005. It is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM and Saturday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The Parts and Service departments are open Monday through Friday from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Learn more or view inventory online at www.landroverchesterfield.com and www.jaguarchesterfield.com. Jaguar Land Rover Chesterfield can be reached at (636) 777-5800.
About Imperial Motors Jaguar of Lake Bluff
Imperial Motors Jaguar of Lake Bluff has been a multiple year winner of Jaguar Land Rover’s most prestigious honor, the "Pride of Jaguar" award. Jaguar Land Rover N.A. evaluates its 180 North American Jaguar and Land Rover retailers based on three key performance categories, choosing 16 top dealers from each brand. Award-winning Jaguar stores received the Pride of Jaguar Retailer Excellence Award. Imperial Motors Jaguar of Lake Bluff is consistently in the top 5 dealers in North America and is currently rated #1 in customer satisfaction in its marketplace.
