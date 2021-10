Speakers Confirmed for Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Global Annual Meeting 2022

Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) Global Annual Meeting 2022

500+ Medical Affairs professionals will convene in New Orleans March 20-23, 2022 for the largest annual gathering FOR Medical Affairs, BY Medical Affairs

From Vision to Action-Medical Affairs’ Time to Lead is Now” — MAPS

GOLDEN, COLO, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Medical Affairs Professional Society (MAPS) is excited to announce speakers for the MAPS Global Annual Meeting, taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana March 20-23, 2022. The event is the largest annual gathering of Medical Affairs professionals, with over 500+ Medical Affairs professionals from around the world convening for this one-of-a-kind event developed for Medical Affairs, by Medical Affairs. Early Bird registration for individuals and teams is open through November 19, 2021. Now is the defining moment for Medical Affairs as we fully realize our place as a strategic pillar in the biopharmaceutical and MedTech industries. The theme of the 2022 Global Annual Meeting, "From Vision to Action-Medical Affairs’ Time to Lead is Now," reflects the pivotal moment in which Medical Affairs professionals find themselves post-pandemic.Confirmed speakers include the following. April Adams, PharmD, Senior Director for Field Medical Affairs, Bristol Myers SquibbMaarten Beekman, MD, Medical Director, Internal Consultant to International Medical Respiratory & Immunology, AstraZenecaKathy Belk, Vice President, Real-World Evidence and Data Analytics, Healthcare Consultancy GroupSonal Bhatia, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Rare Disease, PfizerChris Blanchette, PhD, MBA, VP, and Head, Clinical Development and Outcomes Research, Novo NordiskLeigh Boehmer, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Association of Community Cancer CentersSarah Burns, Data Visualization Director, Global Scientific Communications, Eli Lilly & CompanySteve Casey, Managing Partner, OmniHealthcare Communications LLCLaura Clark, Senior Research Scientist, Real-World Evidence and Data Analytics, Healthcare Consultancy GroupDeborah Crawford, MSL Team & Therapeutic Lead, Teva PharmaceuticalsOmar Dabbous, MD, MPH, VP, Global HEOR and Real World Evidence, AveXis, Inc., a Novartis CompanyAlex Derchak, PhD, Executive Director, External Engagement, AmgenIvan Desviat, MBA, CHCP, Director, Medical Education Excellence, AbbVieMike Devoy, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Executive VP, Medical Affairs & Pharmacovigilance, BayerLuca Dezzani, MD, Franchise Head, US Immuno-oncology Medical Affairs, AstraZenecaAalap Dighe, Associate Partner, McKinsey and CompanyElvira Dsouza, President, Cactus Life SciencesDanie du Plessis, MD, MBA, Executive VP, Medical Affairs, Kyowa Kirin InternationalCatherine Duehren, DNP, RN, Director, Clinical Solutions, Medical Affairs and Informatics, HillromSissy Easo-Joseph, MS, Ph.D, Director, Scientific Communications, Migraine and Headache, Teva PharmaceuticalsLaura Engles-Horton, PharmD, Director, Medical Learning and Development, BayerMatthew Frankel, MD, Vice President, Clinical Development and Medical Affairs, Specialty Care, Boehringer IngelheimSarah Funderburk, PhD, CMPP, SVP, Senior Medical Strategy Director, Caudex, a McCann Health CompanyWendy Fraser, Executive Director, Field Medical Center of Excellence & Scientific Training, Merck & Co.Alba Garcia Estella, Associate Partner, McKinsey and CompanyMeg Glancey, MSPH, Clinical Advisory Manager, Marimac InsightEleonora Goldberg, Executive Director, Global Field Medical Excellence, AmgenHeather Goolsby, PhD, Director, Medical Learning and Development, BayerGokul Gopalan, VP, Global Medical Affairs, Vertex PharmaceuticalsRobert Groebel, VP Global Medical Strategy, MonoclRebecca Harmon, PharmD, MBA, Senior Advisor/COO, Diabetes Development, Eli Lilly and CompanyRachel Hatfield, Ph.D, Managing Partner, MEDiSTRAVA ConsultingRoss Heritage, Chief Technology Officer, PharmaspectraDonna Holder, Senior Director, Global MSL ExcellenceTony Hooper, Independent DirectorEmily Howmann, Ph.D, Senior Medical Strategy Lead, Envision PharmaBarb Jones, PhD, SVP, Scientific Operations and Regulatory Affairs, Vyant BioMarieke Jonkman, PharmD, PCC, Medical Affairs Executive Coach, The Medical Affairs Leadership InstituteDeirdre Jordan, MSc, Global Medical Affairs Excellence Lead, SandozRenu Juneja, PhD, Head, Scientific Evidence & Communications, Oncology US Medical Affairs, JanssenAaron Kamauu, Managing Director, HCG Luminary Expert, Ikaika HealthWendy Kampman, Global Medical Franchise Lead, General Medicine & Infectious Disease, RegeneronDavid Kelaher, Chief Medical Officer, PharmaspectraJessica Klein, Director, Global Rare Diseases, IpsenSimon Kyaga, MD, PhD, Global Medical Director, Alzheimer's Disease, for Europe Canada and Partner Markets (ECP), BiogenSuzanna Lawrence, Global Health Medical, Amplity HealthMatt Lewis, Global Chief Medical Analytics and Innovation Officer, MEDiSTRAVAGrace Macalino, Ph.D, CEO and Professional Practices Managing Director, Marimac InsightsLizandra Marcondes, Head of Medical Affairs Averitas, Grünenthal GroupCanter Martin, Executive Vice President & Managing Director, Healthcare Consultancy GroupPamela Mason, BS, CHCP, FACEHP, ATSF, Senior Director, Medical Education Grants Office, AstraZenecaYasamin Mir-Shekari, Global Lead, Medical Strategy, Envision Pharma GroupMark Monane, MD, MBA, ACC, Chief Medical Officer, Monane Group Clinical ConsultingLori Mouser, Global Head, Medical Customer Engagement, RocheJean-Jacques Murama, BSC, MBA, Medical Education Affairs Education, Launch and TL Engagement Global Medical Affairs Office, Eli Lilly and CompanyJameel Nazir, PhD, Global Head, HEOR, SobiAli Nourbaksh, Sr. Director of Medical Affairs, OtsukaPaul O'Grady, PhD, Global Oncology Scientific Communications and Strategy Head, GSKLucy Perez, Senior Partner, McKinsey and CompanyFrank Pompilio, VP, Medical Affairs, Arcutis BiotherapeuticsOlga Salvidio, Director, Global Medical Education & Academic Organization Relations, MerckJessica Santos, Global Compliance and Quality Director, Kantar HealthMonicca Shanthanelson, Ph.D, CMPP, VP Global Medical Consulting, Veeva SystemsMarija Simin Geertsen, MD, PhD, VP, Medical Affairs, LundbeckSurinder Singh, Suringer Singh, Vice President, Head of U.S. Medical Affairs, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Development & Commercialization, Inc.Cassie Stox, Senior Director, Media Strategy & Audience Insights, MedthinkRichard Swank, US Medical Capabilities Lead, AmgenMarco Taglietti, MD, President and CEO, SYNEXISCameron Tew, VP of Account Management, MedEvokeMondher Toumi, Professor of Public Health, Aix-Marseille University; President & CEO, CreativCeuticalRussell Traynor, Head of Product Strategy & Management, Envision Pharma GroupCarlos Urrea, MD, MPH, VP, Medical Affairs and Informatics, HillromAnna Walz, Founder & CEO Emeritus, MedEvoke & Senior Strategic Advisor, MEDiSTRAVAJohnathan Wert, MD, Senior Vice President, Medical Strategy, Healthcare Consultancy GroupAnn Westra, Senior Knowledge Expert, McKinsey and CompanyAbout MAPSMAPS is the premier nonprofit global Medical Affairs organization for Medical Affairs professionals by Medical Affairs professionals across all different levels of experience/specialty to engage, empower, and educate. Together with more than 6,300 Medical Affairs members from more than 220 companies globally, MAPS is transforming the Medical Affairs profession to increase its value to patients, HCPs, and other decision-makers.