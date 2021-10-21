The Japan Tour Company - A New Tour Company in the Middle of a Pandemic

Join a tour with us! The Japan Tour Company Visit "Old Japan" by visiting Kyoto

Seeing the promising COVID numbers in Japan, we are seizing the opportunity to get ahead of the competition, optimistically advertising a 2023 tour.

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Japan Tour Company was founded in mid-2021 with the goal of making Japan more accessible to potential tourists. Japan as a country can be intimidating and we want to make the travel experience affordable and stress free. Our approach is to combine classic Japan itineraries with deep cultural ties and intimate encounters with it's people.

Our first official tour will be March to April of 2023 with many more to come. We are new on the scene and expect to offer prices lower than anyone else in the industry. Our self-guided vacation packages will be available as soon Japan is open.

One of our most important advantages is that we include airfare in our small group tour pricing. There are no hidden fees, what you see is what you get.

We are optimistic that by early to mid 2022, Japan will be accessible by tourists again. When that happens, we will be ready to introduce Japan to our customers in an authentic way.

We are excited to provide your with our take on an authentic Japanese experience. Don't miss out on this chance to see this marvelous country.