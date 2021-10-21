Walk-away Offender Sought in Scotland County

LAURINBURG — Prison emergency response teams and local law enforcement are searching for offender Richard Alexander Mundy, #0296162, who left a work detail today in Scotland County.

Mundy, 53, is a minimum custody offender serving a sentence at Scotland Correctional Institution for a 2004 conviction in Randolph County for robbery with a dangerous weapon. His projected release date was August 2025.

Mundy was working at an off-prison assignment just before noon today when he allegedly stole a brown-gray dump truck, North Carolina license plate 88383T. He may be traveling toward Asheboro. Mundy was listed as homeless before incarceration, last known to be living in Guilford County.

Law enforcement in Scotland and Guilford counties and the State Highway Patrol have been notified.

Mundy is a white male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, weight 276 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He has a four-inch scar in his upper left arm and tattoos on his left arm, left hand, right arm and an eagle on his right shoulder.

If anyone has any information on Mundy's whereabouts, please call 911 or call Scotland Correctional Institution at (910) 844-3078.

# # #