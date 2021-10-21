Tennessee State Parks To Hold Job Fairs for New Lodge at Fall Creek Falls State Park

Tennessee State Parks is hosting a job fair on Friday, Oct. 29 and Friday, Nov. 5 for a variety of positions at the new Lodge Fall Creek Falls, which is nearing completion. The event will be at the lodge beginning each of those days at 9 a.m., and interviews will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Jobs will not be posted online in advance but will be posted online after the job fairs with any jobs remaining unfilled. Interested candidates are encouraged to attend one of the two job fairs. Those who are unable to attend either event may still submit an application before Nov. 5 and will be offered a virtual interview that must take place between Oct. 29 and Nov. 6. An application may be submitted at this link.

“We are excited about the opening soon of this beautiful lodge at Fall Creek Falls, and we will welcome those who want to be a part of it,” Jim Bryson, deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), said. “Tennesseans are accustomed to having a top-notch staff at our facilities, and we expect the same at this one. We invite everyone who is interested to apply.”

The highly anticipated $40.4 million lodge will have 85 rooms, conference space and a full-service restaurant and lounge. It is expected to support more than 30 full-time and part-time jobs, and openings include restaurant manager, lead server, server(s), bartender(s), kitchen manager, line cook(s), lead cook(s), director of rooms, room operations supervisor, lead front desk associate, front desk associate(s), sales and event coordinator, building maintenance supervisor and building maintenance technician(s). For some of the jobs, there will be multiple positions. Some will be part-time and some full-time. All lead, supervisor and manager positions will be full-time.

More information on Lodge Fall Creek Falls can be found at this link.

The park last year opened a $2.7 million, 4,800 sq.-ft. visitors center as part of the $184 million in investment in capital projects in state parks across Tennessee made possible by the Tennessee General Assembly.

Fall Creek Falls State Park is one of Tennessee’s largest and most visited state parks. The park encompasses more than 29,800 acres on the Cumberland Plateau. It features 30 cabins and 222 campsites, as well as backcountry camping. More than 56 miles of trails can be explored. The Nature Center at Fall Creek Falls offers hands-on environmental education through a variety of naturalist-led programs. The park also features the Fall Creek Falls Golf Course and pro shop. It includes the adventurous Canopy Challenge Course including wobbly bridges, rope swings and zip lines. The park has four playgrounds and five covered picnic pavilions.

A grand opening for the lodge will be held at a date yet to be determined.