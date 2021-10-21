Healthy Roster Levels the Playing Field for Industrial Company Safety
Healthy Roster, a powerful technology platform purpose-built to help industrial companies prevent and triage injuries, has leveled the playing field for safety professionals looking to reduce recordables, lost work time, and costly medical consultations by introducing Virtual Injury Prevention services.
The company first made its name in sports medicine, helping school and professional athletics, and now offers a complete telehealth solution to manufacturers, distributors, construction, and other businesses with workers who have physically challenging roles.
“With our Virtual Injury Prevention services, we’ve taken all we learned from our success in sports medicine and applied that knowledge to work safety while extending safety coverage for all employees, locations, and shifts,” states Jason Barr, CRO for Healthy Roster. “And it has made a huge difference for these industrial companies.”
One of their customers, Grief, a major manufacturer of industrial packaging, provides an excellent example of the game-changing effectiveness of the Virtual Injury Prevention platform.
The company started with a Healthy Roster VIP pilot program to help their plant workers in Phoenix reduce pain in their feet, backs, and knees. The workers also needed to be able to do certain physical activities on the floor but stress, strain and pain kept them from completing those tasks.
On their own, the company tried out commercial floor mats to help their employees—spending quite a bit of money—but did not get the results they were after.
The Healthy Roster VIP specialists conducted evaluations and developed an initiative that started with a trial, involving 68% of their workforce, before being shared with the rest of the company.
With an 86% participation rate in the evaluation, the specialists discovered the workers needed to wear "support insoles" inside the employees’ shoes. Insoles are pieces of material that are placed in shoes or boots for comfort, warmth and a better fit. The primary purpose of insoles is to make shoes more comfortable to wear.
83 percent of the employees reported positive changes. Over 50 percent saw an improvement of pre-existing pain on an index average of 4.7 out of 10 on the pain scale. The workers in the trial found they were able to tackle new tasks at the facility they could not do before because they were limited by pain.
The plant manager at the Phoenix location had this to say about the VIP program, “It’s not simply just for sprains and strains, it’s proper footwear, proper dietary advice, stretching advice and overall improvements of a healthier lifestyle.”
A worker in the pilot program added, “I could barely walk before and I don’t have that anymore. It’s just a wonderful thing that you guys are doing this for us. Every plant should have this. It’s just amazing.”
With Healthy Roster’s Virtual Injury Prevention services, customers can access live athletic trainers, all day and every day, via the company’s telehealth platform,” said Barr. “The trainers can triage injuries remotely, while employees stay onsite or connect when they get home. This saves employers avoidable emergency room visits for minor injuries that create costly claims, while saving employees co-pays for unnecessary medical care.”
Another Healthy Roster customer, a CPG manufacturer, had a location that averaged two to three send-outs per month with injured workers going to the ER for minor injuries. With a VIP pilot program in place, after 60 days they had zero send-outs which prevented any new recordables and eliminated days away from work from the employees. Six months later, they haven’t had one send-out since the program launched.
Using a triage kiosk, mobile app, or hotline, employees can have a telehealth visit with a certified industrial athletic trainer. “The workers avoid driving, waiting, scheduling appointments, going to the ER and then physical therapy,” said Barr. “Once employees and employers see how Healthy Roster works, we scale very quickly. Nobody wants to go through excessive pain, so if you can stop that pain, your employees are going to be happier.”
