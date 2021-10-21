Block House Pond Delaware Historical Marker Unveiling

More than fifty-five friends, dignitaries and guests gathered in Lewes, Delaware on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 to celebrate the unveiling of the Delaware Public Archives’ newest marker that commemorates the Block House Pond.

Block House Pond, a natural spring-fed pond was named for a nearby blockhouse that was built to protect Lewes in the 1670s. Additionally, Block House Pond is where town residents sought shelter during the Bombardment of Lewes in 1813. The original pond was drained by the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1934 but was restored by the City of Lewes in 1976 which led to the creation of the Block House Pond Park. In 2003, the park was renamed in honor of former five-term City of Lewes Mayor, George H.P. Smith.

The marker was unveiled at a ceremony that included remarks from George Cole, President, Friends of the George H.P. Smith Park; Janet Reeves, Parks & Marina Administrator, City of Lewes; The Honorable Theodore Becker, Mayor, City of Lewes; The Honorable Stephen Smyk, Delaware House of Representatives; and Stephen Marz, Director & State Archivist, Delaware Public Archives. Block House Pond Delaware Historical Marker was sponsored by Representative Smyk.

Photo from 10/20/2021, at the Black House Pond Dedication. Pictured from Left to Right: Stephen Marz, Director & State Archivist, Delaware Public Archives; The Honorable Theodore “Ted” Becker, Mayor, City of Lewes; The Honorable Stephen Smyk, Delaware House of Representatives and Mr. George Cole, President of the Friends of George H.P. Smith Park and the new Delaware Historical Marker for Block House Pond