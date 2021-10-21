First Folio "fragment" of William Shakespeare's Henry IV, published in 1623, will hit the auction block October 29th

It’s impossible to tell what the fragment will ultimately sell for, but Holabird Western Americana Collections, which is offering it, has assigned it a modest estimate of $50,000-$100,000.

The fragment represents one complete play (in a two-part production of Henry IV) that was published in 1623 in England. Its new owner will be in possession of literary history.

An exceedingly rare First Folio single play “fragment” of William Shakespeare’s The First Part of Henry the Fourth, published in 1623, will be sold to the highest bidder October 29th.

Inside the front cover is a custom book plate is affixed with the name Otto Orren Fisher, the late nationally renowned collector of rare books and manuscripts and the fragment’s former owner.