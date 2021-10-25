Princeton Premium Fund Recipient of Hedgeweek Award
The Princeton Premium Fund has been recognized as the Best Liquid Alternative Fund – Multi-Strategy Hedge at the Hedgeweek US Awards 2021.MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC today announced that the Princeton Premium Fund (“Fund”) has been recognized as the Best Liquid Alternative Fund – Multi-Strategy Hedge at the Hedgeweek US Awards 2021.
The annual Hedgeweek Americas Awards recognize excellence among hedge fund managers and service providers in the Americas across a wide range of categories. The fund was honored in the “Liquid Alternative - Multi-Strategy Hedge” category for its 12-month performance in the period leading up to the awards, with the shortlist provided by Bloomberg.
The Fund seeks capital appreciation and income with the goal of delivering compelling, non-correlated absolute returns. “The past 19 months have seen what we believe are some of the most volatile markets in history for both equities and fixed income.”, said Zachary Slater, Senior Vice President and Portfolio Manager at Princeton Funds Advisors, LLC. “We believe a key to our performance over the last year has been our discipline with respect to risk management.”
“We would like to say thank you to our clients and industry colleagues, as well as congratulations to other winners and all those who were shortlisted for the awards”, said Greg Anderson, President and Portfolio Manager at Princeton Funds Advisors, LLC.
About Princeton Fund Advisors
Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC (PFA) provides investment advisory services to a variety of mutual funds, closed-end funds, and discretionary portfolio management services to individuals and institutional investors through a wide network of investment firms. PFA, together with their affiliates, advises on over $3 billion of assets (as of 9/30/2021). Learn more about the Princeton Premium Fund at https://www.princetonpremiumfund.com.
Investors should carefully consider the investment objective, risks, charges, and expenses of the Princeton Premium Fund. This and other information are contained in the prospectus and should be read carefully before investing. For a prospectus please call the Princeton Premium Fund at 1-888-868-9501. The Fund is distributed by Northern Lights Distributors, LLC, member FINRA/ SIPC. Northern Lights Distributors, LLC and Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC are not affiliated.
Important Information
Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC, Bloomberg, Hedgeweek Americas and Northern Lights Distributors, LLC are not affiliated. The Hedgeweek Americas Awards follow a clear and transparent process. For the fund manager categories, the pre-selected three fund shortlists are based on data provided by Bloomberg, analyzing annualized performance by Americas-based funds in their respective categories over a 12-month period from June 1, 2020 to May 31, 2021. The Liquid Alternative manager award categories include North American and South American-based single-manager funds employing a hedge-fund-like strategy outside of the traditional hedge fund structure with a track record of more than 3 years and over $50 million in AUM. Among the three shortlisted funds in each category, voting for the eventual winners is then conducted via an extensive online poll of the Hedgeweek readership carried out over a period of several weeks. In total there were 41,227 votes cast, with 44% of those coming from Managers, 20% Investors and 36% from Service Providers. There was no cost to the Princeton Premium Fund or Princeton Fund Advisors, LLC for winning this award. For the full methodology relating to all the fund manager categories and other information please visit https://awards.hedgeweek.com/americas-awards-2021.
Diversification does not ensure a profit or guarantee against loss. Investing involves risk, including loss of principal. Past performance does not guarantee future results. There is no guarantee that the fund will meet its investment objectives or that the strategy will be successful.
6623-NLD-10202021
