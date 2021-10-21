Gastroenterology of the Rockies is First in Colorado to Offer Artificial Intelligence Enhanced Colonoscopy Screenings
GI Genius™ Intelligent Endoscopy module serves as second set of eyes and a powerful new tool in the fight against colorectal cancer.
We are extremely excited about how this new artificial intelligence can help us detect and remove polyps. This will have a significant impact and help us in our mission to eliminate colorectal cancer.”DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gastroenterology of the Rockies, the leading digestive healthcare provider in the Denver and Boulder communities, today announced that it is the first provider in Colorado to offer patients receiving a colonoscopy an enhanced screening with the GI Genius™, the first and only Artificial Intelligence (AI) system approved in the U.S. to help identify colorectal polyps. The GI Genius™ endoscopy module enhances colonoscopies by processing images in real time and with 99.7% sensitivity, allowing physicians to detect lesions early and improve patient outcomes for the third deadliest cancer in the world.
— Dr. Ramu P. Raju
During a screening, physicians seek to detect changes and abnormalities in the linings of the colorectal area, including signs of cancer or precancerous lesions. Leveraging the power of AI in the GI Genius™ system, physicians at Gastroenterology of the Rockies can scan every visual frame of the procedure in milliseconds to identify lesions, such as polyps, that can be missed by the human eye. When a polyp is recognized by GI Genius™ it projects a green bounding box on the module screen and produces a sound to alert the physician of an abnormality. The software in the GI Genius™ module offers a dataset of over 13 million polyp images that continues to grow, ultimately leading to better performance and improved detection.
"We are extremely excited about how this new artificial intelligence can help us detect and remove polyps” said Ramu Raju, M.D. of Gastroenterology of the Rockies. “Since implementing GI Genius, our doctors have already seen a higher detection rate of polyps and our patients have been reassured that our procedures and their care are more accurate than before. While this technology will never replace the expertise of a skilled gastroenterologist, I believe it will have a significant impact and certainly help us in our ongoing work to eliminate colorectal cancer.”
Studies have shown that AI-assisted colonoscopies can increase polyp detection rates, and every 1% increase in adenoma detection rate reduces the risk of colorectal cancer by 3%. Colorectal cancer is the third most common form of cancer diagnosed in the U.S., with almost 150,000 new cases every year.
"As colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the U.S., investing in this technology is the right thing for our patients and referral partners,” said Jason Richardson, CEO of Gastroenterology of the Rockies. “AI-assisted endoscopy will aid our physicians in detecting and removing pre-cancerous polyps that are difficult to see and is perfectly aligned with our mission to advance digestive health and quality of life for all our patients.”
About Gastroenterology of the Rockies
Gastroenterology of the Rockies has been a premier healthcare partner and respected member in the greater Denver and Boulder communities for over 26 years. Our mission is to advance the digestive health and the quality of life for all our patients. We aspire to live our values of providing patient-centered care, conducting ourselves with integrity and compassion, leveraging innovation and fostering teamwork in all that we do. Our board-certified physicians and highly trained medical staff provide advanced gastroenterology expertise that specialize in the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of all gastrointestinal and liver diseases. Please visit our website to schedule an appointment: www.GastroRockies.com
