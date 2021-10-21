Bold City Heating & Air Now Offering $200 OFF Reme Halo Air Purifier with Purchase of Duct Cleaning

Jacksonville’s industry leader in heating and air is offering a one-of-a-kind deal.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bold City Heating & Air today announced that it is now offering $200 off a Reme Halo Air Purifier with the purchase of duct cleaning.

“Individuals can take advantage of this deal by using the coupon on our website,” said Mirza Pilakovic, President of Bold City Heating & Air.

“Our partner, RFG, the manufacturer of the Reme Halo Air Purifier, giving us a $200 rebate off all Reme Halo Air Purifiers sold this fall and we are passing the rebate on to our customers” revealed Pilakovic and added, “Call us at (904) 513-3158 to get Reme Halo Air Purifiers installed in your home and office”.

As an in-duct air purifier, the REME HALO system reaches every cubic inch of space air conditioned by the HVAC system. Effective against indoor air contaminants such as particulates, microbial, and gases, the system tackles airborne and surface bacteria and viruses such as MRSA, E.coli, and Norwalk, while also minimizing pollen, mold spores, dander, dust, odors, and more. It offers all the benefits of opening a window with none of the drawbacks.

Bold City Heating & Air is a leader in the Jacksonville, Florida HVAC service industry. Our state-certified, family-owned business has been providing families with quality heating and cooling solutions for two generations.

Our team of HVAC professionals initially started as a one-truck operation. Bold City Heating & Air now has several expert technicians that provide quality heating and cooling services at an affordable price to the Jacksonville, Florida community.

The special deal comes on the heels of the company recently launching its easy online scheduling feature. Pilakovic explained that its newly launched online schedule feature gives its website visitors access to an online estimating and scheduling system.

“Look for the orange button on our website that says, “Schedule Appointment Online.” This easy online scheduler not only gives individuals a walkthrough of the process, but also lets our customers know what their appointment consists of.

In addition, Bold City Heating & Air recently launched its Preferred Customer Program, where you can enjoy several perks that not only help you save money but also ensure your air conditioning and heating system runs smoothly year-round.

For more information, please visit boldcityac.com/about-us and https://boldcityac.com/blog/.

About Bold City Heating & Air

Bold City Heating & Air is a family-owned, state-certified heating and air conditioning company located in Jacksonville, Florida. Our family has been in the HVAC service industry, in our hometown of Jacksonville, for two generations. What started as a one-truck operation and a vision to provide our community with quality and affordable heating and cooling services has grown into a full-team of HVAC experts with the same values and goals.

