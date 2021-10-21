2022 AHR Expo Innovation Awards Names Enginuity Power Systems’ E|ONE the Winner in the ‘Sustainable Solutions’ Category

The E|ONE is the WINNER in the ‘Sustainable Solutions’ Category of the 2022 AHR Expo Innovation Awards Competition.

ALEXANDRIA , VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enginuity Power Systems is proud to share that AHR Expo (International Air-Conditioning, Heating, Refrigerating Exposition) and its co-sponsors, American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) and Air Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), have deemed the WINNER in the ‘Sustainable Solutions’ Category of the 2022 AHR Expo Innovation Awards Competition to be the E|ONE , the patented micro-combined heat and power system.“Enginuity is honored that an established and prestigious conference such as AHR 2022 has recognized our patented and tested E|ONE home system for its future contributions to sustainability as a key energy transition technology” says Jacques Beaudry-Losique, President of Enginuity Power Systems, “We are looking forward to attending the conference in Las Vegas this January and we invite all attendees to visit us! We’re fully confident that this latest recognition of the E|ONE supports our belief that there will be strong market performance for this truly innovative product.”The E|ONE micro-CHP system, which will be on-display at Booth #N7435, is one of the first new appliances in a generation, efficiently delivering on-demand electricity, hot water and heat to a residence. Enginuity’s E|ONE helps consumers save money while living their lives comfortably, both on and off the grid. This multi-award-winning combined heat and power technology is protected by 30 filed and pending patents with prototypes that are approaching commercialization. Featuring a design for easy integration, the initial market consists of the 80 million homes in the United States that are currently using natural gas and propane; in addition to the 600,000 new natural gas homes being constructed annually.The AHR Expo provides a unique forum where manufacturers of all sizes and specialties come together to share ideas and showcase the future of HVACR technology. Since 1930, the AHR Expo has remained the industry’s best place for OEMs, engineers, contractors, technicians, facility operators, architects, educators and other industry professionals to explore the latest trends and applications and to cultivate mutually beneficial business relationships. The event is co-sponsored by ASHRAE and AHRI, endorsed by many industry leading organizations, and is held concurrently with ASHRAE’s Winter Conference.About Enginuity Power SystemsEnginuity Power Systems is a leading innovator in power generation technology that forms the basis for its upcoming micro-Combined Heat and Power (mCHP) systems, portable power systems, personal power packs, and more. Enginuity is consistently evaluating partnerships that provide opportunities to move its technology and products forward. The company is based in Alexandria, Virginia. Learn more about the E|ONE by visiting the website: www.enginuitypowersystems.com and following Enginuity on social media: Facebook: @EnginuityPowerSystems, Twitter: @EnginuityPower, and Instagram: @enginuitypowersystems . Enginuity is currently raising capital at www.StartEngine.com/Enginuity

How does the E|ONE work? The whiteboard knows.