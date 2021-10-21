MEDIA ADVISORY: Commercial Fishing Resource Funding Committees to meet Nov. 4

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Commercial Resource Fund Committee and the Funding Committee for the N.C. Commercial Fishing Resource Fund will meet jointly by web conference on Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. Members of the public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online. A meeting agenda, a meeting link, and password information can be found here. Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting. Members of the public may submit written comments to the commission in two ways:

Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Nov. 2 through an online format that can be reached by clicking here. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to: Nov. 4, 2021 CFRF Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by the division by 5 p.m. Nov. 2.

Public comment will not be accepted through email.

For more information, please contact William.Brantley@ncdenr.gov or call 252-808-8015.