Travel Advisory: Lane Shift to Restore Normal Traffic Pattern for Route 146 Southbound in Lincoln

As part of its ongoing bridge replacement project for the structurally deficient Louisquisset Pike Bridge in Lincoln, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will shift Route 146 southbound traffic from its temporary alignment to the newly built replacement bridge on Friday night, October 22. The change will restore the normal flow of traffic for southbound motorists.

In addition to replacing the bridges which carry both directions of Route 146 over Route 116, the $19.4 million project also included new signals, new ramps at the Route 146/Route 116 (George Washington Highway) interchange and other changes on Route 116 to improve safety. These new ramps allowed RIDOT to close two sharply curved highway ramps, eliminating a tight weave on Route 146 with ramps spaced too closely together.

RIDOT intends to move northbound traffic to its original traffic pattern by the end of the year. Final completion is expected in summer 2022.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Louisquisset Pike Bridge project was made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.