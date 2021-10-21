Beloit Memorial High School to Host Virtual and In-Person Mavens of Manufacturing Youth Tour
The series focuses on women in the sector and its mission is to attract younger generations to join manufacturing or engineering career pathways to help close the skills and gender gaps”BELOIT, WISCONSIN, USA, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mavens Manufacturing Tour for students is one step towards reestablishing the U.S. as a global manufacturing powerhouse.
“The opportunity to collaborate with Beloit Memorial High School will help in our mission to promote manufacturing to younger generations of potential leaders,” said Meaghan Ziemba, event coordinator. Ziemba has pulled together a vibrant and prestigious group of industry leaders in manufacturing to present on October 22 at Beloit Memorial High School both virtually and in-person.
“This will be an exciting day for Beloit Memorial High School students. They will have the ability to hear from and interact with industry leaders in manufacturing from across the country,” said Deb Prowse, Beloit Memorial High School Academy Coach.
“The presenters are all willing to share their expertise and experience with our students. They are taking the time to encourage our students to pursue their career goals and are offering them a pathway to do it.”
“We continue to think beyond now and look for ways to connect our students to career, college, and community opportunities that offer our students a bright and successful future,” said Superintendent Dan Keyser. “Working with Meaghan Ziemba and her connections is just another way our District thinks outside of the box for the benefit of our students.”
The in-person keynote speaker is Mr. Andrew Crowe, Leader of the New American Manufacturing Renaissance. Crowe is on the front lines in the battle of closing the workforce and skills gap in the Manufacturing Industry. He teaches manufacturing industry leaders how to reach and hire the next generation of the manufacturing sector by growing awareness of the industry among our youth by being at the forefront of training the next generation of skilled manufacturing industry leaders.
Other Presenters include:
Mr. Jesse Salazar, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy. Salazar leads the Industrial Policy team as they assess, protect, and promote the Defense Industrial Base. He advises the Under Secretary of Defense of Acquisition and Sustainment on the health of the Industrial Base to ensure a robust, secure, resilient, and innovative industrial capabilities upon which the Department of Defense can rely to fulfill current and future Warfighter.
Mr. Tony Gunn, General Manager, MTDCNC Global. MTDCNC is the most popular news, media, and marketing channel for the world of engineering and manufacturing.
Mr. Jake Hall, The Manufacturing Millennial whose passion for automation and high-tech manufacturing manifests itself on social media. With 23,000 followers and 8,000,000+ views on his content, he ignites conversations about the latest in the manufacturing and automation industry to build relationships, go-to-market strategies, and creates market accessibility for manufacturing and automation.
Mr. Justin Sherman, Founder, Equity Machine Works, SPC. Through his work at Equity Machine Works SPC, he intends to promote systemic change within the manufacturing industry and help lead others to engage with their communities and adopt more equitable models.
Mr. Aaron Prather, Senior Technical Advisor, FedEx: As Senior Advisor, Technology Planning & Research, Prather leads efforts to find and deploy new technologies into FedEx operations, including robotics and automation.
Mr. Tim Wilborne, TW Controls. Tim and his wife, Amber, work together to help people advance their careers, get a broken machine back going, or even help “competitors” jump-start their businesses.
Meaghan Ziemba is coordinating this event in collaboration with Beloit Memorial High School. "The series focuses on women in the sector and its mission is to attract younger generations to join manufacturing or engineering career pathways to help close the skills and gender gaps," said Ziemba, a brand storyteller and marketer for manufacturers. Ziemba holds both a B.A. and M.A. in Professional and Technical Writing who has been writing for manufacturing since 2008 and hosts a live video broadcast series called Mavens of Manufacturing.
Important Details:
Date: Friday, October 22, 2021
Time: 9:00 am – 2:30 pm CST
Location: Beloit Memorial High School
The School District of Beloit is located in Beloit, Wisconsin. We are committed to excellence and diversity. We prepare
and inspire every student to succeed in life and contribute to an ever-changing world. At the School District of Beloit, all
children can dream and think beyond now. Our graduates are Career, College, and Community Ready!
