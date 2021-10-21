Makeup City Awarded Best Cosmetic Products Provider
Makeup City Awarded Best Cosmetic Products Provider at the 15th Consumers Choice AwardsPAKISTAN, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karachi, 11th September 2021: Makeup City, Pakistan’s leading beauty retail chain, announced today that it was named the winner of "Best Cosmetic Products Provider," recognizing the brand as a trusted choice of beauty shoppers in Pakistan.
“We are honored to receive this award,” said Ammar Sohail, Director Bays International, and owner of Makeup City, “It has motivated us to give back to our customers even more than before.”
Organized by the prestigious Consumers Association Pakistan, the Consumers Choice Awards is one of the most highly regarded and anticipated events within the Pakistani business community. The aim of these awards is to act as a bridge between the consumers and manufacturers/ service providers and to recognize the latter for their exceptional performance.
Makeup City has laid the foundation of beauty retail in Pakistan. Since opening its very first outlet, the goal of the company has been to make top-quality, international beauty brands accessible to all beauty enthusiasts in the country. Today their outlets operate in 15 cities of Pakistan while their e-commerce platform serves all cities across the country.
“Receiving this award means all the more to us because it's a representation of consumers' preference. This win is accredited to the fact that we have stayed true to our core value to provide the best of beauty to everyone, everywhere,” said Ammar Sohail.
About Makeup City:
Bays International Pvt. Ltd is one of the leading beauty companies in Pakistan and has expanded its presence in the beauty retail industry through its brand “Makeup City”. Makeup City is one of a kind, beauty Omni retail channel that was first launched in Pakistan in 2012. Makeup City opened its door to beauty lovers in the country with an aim to provide them with all the best international beauty brands under one roof, all coupled with an exclusive shopping experience.
