Dane County Man Charged with Sexual Assault in Connection with Backlogged Kit

MADISON, Wis. – Attorney General Josh Kaul today announced that Kevin J. McDowell, age 37, has been charged with charged with two counts of Second Degree Sexual Assault by Use of Force and one count of Kidnapping. McDowell, of Madison, Wis., made his initial appearance on October 20, 2021 and is being held on a $10,000 cash bond.

A sexual assault nurse examination was conducted after the alleged assaults. The defendant’s DNA from the sexual assault kit in this case hit to another sexual assault kit which was tested as part of Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI).

“Cases like this highlight the importance of the Sexual Assault Kit Initiative,” said AG Kaul. “Thank you to the investigators and prosecutors who are working to get justice for survivors of sexual assault.”

This investigation was the result of a joint effort by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI), the City of Madison Police Department, the Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory, and the Wisconsin Sexual Assault Kit Initiative team at DOJ. Victim services are provided by the Dane County District Attorney’s Office. The case is prosecuted by DOJ Assistant Attorneys General Noel Lawrence and Stephanie Hilton. The criminal complaint is available on request.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. McDowell is presumed innocent until proven guilty.