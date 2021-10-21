Jaybird, Kaki and Parham decided to impart love and harmony to their creation "Jaane Na Dena" despite their differences
The Offical Music Video ‘Jaane Na Dena’ featuring Kaki Singer was released this New year’s eve December 31, 2020 on www.9xm.tv . The music video spins around a depressed guy who’s in immense pain and is lost, suffering from addiction. Being in such trauma
JAYBIRD started his career in 2012 and started with a band as a lead vocalist in 2014. He continued his journey through a lot of ups and downs but without giving up. Following this same ideology, he has been reaching everyone’s heart spreading the same th
In The World Of Hate among Countries, Three Artists Kaki Singer, Jaybird, and Parham Chose to Spread Love rather than Hate With their track 'Jaane Na Dena'.
Words molded by four letters yet so exceptional; one prompts congruity and one to limitless contentions. Comparative exercises can incite the two sentiments, then, how might we pick? Is it perspective, is it one's capacity to fathom or is it some unique choice from these? We don't have even the remotest clue.
Regardless, one thing that is for certain is it has reliably been a choice. A genuinely inconvenient one I should say that might make your life altogether more miserable than it at this point is by and by regardless, it's a choice.
These last two three years have been difficult for the world to manage, from COVID's outrage to bearing 'scorn' that made people attack countries.
We all are imagined interesting, as, in different religions, various complexions, different countries, and this qualification need to incite limitless discussions, every so often provoking conflicts. Could there be potential for agreement and love in these conditions? This one is obscure know also.
Be that as it may, a glimmer of light has been seen, a bit of trust, and Hope has been found in Music.
Around many tunes that we focus on reliably and around hundreds that the world catches each day, This one must be the particular tune that got the spotlight, honestly, more than the genuine tune what amazed audience members more was people behind the scenes.
A track named 'Jaane Na Dena', it's a fundamental Hindi horrid love song yet the people behind are the interesting ones. Jaybird and Kaki, two specialists from India living in two extraordinary metropolitan networks made a tune with an Iranian entertainer/arranger "Parham Potki". It's amazing how these three skilled workers sitting across the world made a tune for fondness.
Yet the tune was made out of another manner of thinking of conveying how an individual is endeavoring to say that is he's miserable and debilitate and is following someone to help him.
The tune also makes us comprehend that we as animals of this world are prepared for supporting and understanding the irritation of others.
The real tune communicates the words "tum mujhe rok Lena, Jaane Na Dena" meaning "benevolently don't permit me to leave" and "zikr tera, khwab mera" simply implying "your craving is my desire".
People can choose to treasure others notwithstanding their conditions and differentiations which the skilled workers behind the tune exhibited by making a tune together even with all of their incongruities of them being from different countries, different religions, different insights and adolescence, and different styles of music.
Parham Potki, a nearby of Rasht who has been related with music from when he was 11 by making rap stanza, later learning piano, and thereafter making music. Parham has reliably preferred to work in Hip-Hop, Pop, or R&B music and has given very beautiful tunes in these kinds.
Jaybird (brought into the world as Tushar Shrivastava) from India started his outing with music in his school days, he is a performer/writer and has reliably preferred piece singing Hindi songs and overwhelming in it.
Kaki (casually known as Hema Dangi) is from Udaipur, India, and like Parham started her journey with music first thing. Kaki in her underlying music accounts is seen singing English tunes. Regardless, as a generally pre-arranged craftsman, she has moreover sung some English-Indian old-style blends. However, before 'Jaane Na Dena' Kaki had no true blue Hindi tune of her own.
Regardless of their inconsistencies, as you can see they are all from different sorts and lingos, they decided to make this awesome and enchanting tune.
Kaki and Jaybird are the first craftsmen of Talentsofworld which is a worldwide stage for experts to show their capacity, so recognition to them in light of the fact that these two experts met through Talentsofworld, which Parham also joined in a little while.
It was the initial time for Parham to be working with Indian performers in the Indian language and tongue. For Kaki it was also the underlying chance to make a power Hindi tune.
Jaybird was the individual who at first started the tune and gave the words for this dazzling creation, in any case, the credit similarly goes to Manish Lohani, the lyricist of this fantastic tune who made the tune close by Jaybird. Then, comes Kaki in the picture who featured in the song and sang the female refrain for the tune.
The last leftover one to join the track was Parham Potki and on his contribution in working with these two able experts on this tune, Potki said :
"I endeavored to join Indian music with Middle Eastern/Western music and make another environment. The musicality of the tune is rock-based and the song is coordinated and shaped with live instruments. The Indian language of the song helped the agreeableness of the tune take on another overshadowing. It was an incredible experience for me and I think it is a productive work through its own effort"
Completely agreeing with what Parham said, the dazzling differences between the lifestyle and the music are what makes this tune so novel and incredible. For sure with what was being said close to the starting that 'there is reliably a choice, Jaybird, Parham, and Kaki offered the expression. In this period of difficulties, they choose to grant love and congruity to their creation, a song to see the worth in our aberrations and chose to adore and respect the disparities among humanity.
Nilesh Brahmkshatriya
Radiant Web Solutions
+91 9214484007
email us here