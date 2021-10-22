Ninety One Launches Decarbonization '40 Act Fund to Meet Growing Demand for Climate-Aware Investment Solutions
Deirdre Cooper, Portfolio Manager with Ninety One
Graeme Baker, Portfolio Manager with Ninety One
The launch of the Ninety One Global Environment Fund addresses growing interest from US-based financial advisors and institutional investors...NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninety One, an active global investment manager, announces the launch of the Ninety One Global Environment Fund. This launch addresses growing interest from US-based financial advisors and institutional investors in access to companies in the environmental-solutions universe that are poised to grow and outperform as the world transitions towards net zero.
Portfolio managers Deirdre Cooper and Graeme Baker co-manage the Fund, with the support of Ninety One’s broader investment team; the related strategy they manage has a successful three-year track record. At the core of the Fund’s investment process is an in-depth analysis of the full carbon value chain together with a differentiated approach to identifying businesses with structural growth potential, sustainable returns, and competitive advantages.
“The global movement toward a low-carbon economy is creating unprecedented investment opportunities for our clients and we are pleased to share our deep expertise, offering access to an exciting universe of companies that are leading the way,” explained Philip Anker, Ninety One’s regional CEO and head of the North America Institutional team. “Ninety One has long believed that positive investment action, sustainability with substance as we call it, is needed to facilitate the transition while offering our clients new and uncorrelated sources of growth.”
Through deep research, analysis and company engagement, the Fund identifies leaders within the environmental-solutions universe across three themes: renewable energy, resource efficiency and electrification. The result is a high-conviction portfolio of 20-40 stocks. Through regular engagement with management teams, portfolio managers monitor and measure impact and set ESG targets for each portfolio company.
Deirdre Cooper, co-Portfolio Manager, added, “The world has a massive task ahead to transition from today’s unsustainable economy to one based on cleaner energy and transport, more efficient industrial production and more energy-efficient buildings. We believe an unconstrained and focused approach, combined with active engagement over the long-term, is a powerful way to invest in decarbonization.”
Ninety One joined the Net Zero Asset Managers Initiative, which supports investing aligned with the global goal of net zero emissions by 2050 or sooner. This commitment underlines the firm’s long-held belief that there is a critical need for an inclusive transition that works for all, including carbon-intensive emerging market economies who need time, encouragement and resources in order to meet these shared objectives. The launch of the Ninety One Global Environment Fund is yet another step in that direction.
Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk, and charges and expenses before investing. This and other information can be found in the Fund’s full or summary prospectus which can be obtained by calling +1 844 426 8721 or by visiting www.ninetyone.com/united-states.
Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Important information
The information may discuss general market activity or industry trends and is not intended to be relied upon as a forecast, research or investment advice. There is no guarantee that views and opinions expressed will be correct. The investment views, analysis and market opinions expressed may not reflect those of Ninety One as a whole, and different views may be expressed based on different investment objectives. Ninety One has prepared this communication based on internally developed data, public and third party sources. Although we believe the information obtained from public and third party sources to be reliable, we have not independently verified it, and we cannot guarantee its accuracy or completeness. Ninety One’s internal data may not be audited.
Ninety One does not provide legal or tax advice. Prospective investors should consult their tax advisors before making tax-related investment decisions. Except as otherwise authorised, this information may not be shown, copied, transmitted, or otherwise given to any third party without Ninety One’s prior written consent.
For professional investors and financial advisors only. Not for distribution to the public or within a country where distribution would be contrary to applicable law or regulations.
The Fund is distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., 1 Freedom Valley Dr., Oaks, PA 19456., which is not affiliated with Ninety One or any of its affiliates. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve risk of capital los from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations. The Fund is non-diversified. © 2021 Ninety One. All rights reserved. Issued by Ninety One, September 2021.
About Ninety One
Ninety One is an independent, active global asset manager dedicated to delivering compelling outcomes for its clients, managing more than $190 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. In the Americas, Ninety One offers a full range of investment strategies and solutions spanning equity, fixed income, multi-asset, sustainable and alternatives led by specialist teams that invest across global, emerging and frontier markets.
Established in South Africa in 1991, as Investec Asset Management, the firm started with domestic investments in an emerging market. In 2020, almost three decades of organic growth later, the firm demerged from Investec Group and became Ninety One. Today the firm offers distinctive active strategies to institutions, advisors and individual investors around the world. On Stewardship & Sustainability: Ninety One believes that by investing sustainably the firm can make a positive impact to people and the planet while delivering long-term investment returns.
Kimberly Weinrick
Ninety One
kimberly.weinrick@ninetyone.com