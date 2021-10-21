Cloud Direct launches The Learning Hub for businesses to learn about Microsoft Cloud
Cloud Direct, a fast-growth UK Microsoft Partner, launches a Learning Hub for businesses to learn everything they need to know about adopting Microsoft Cloud.BATH, UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Direct, one of the UK’s fastest growing Microsoft Partners, has launched a Learning Hub for businesses to learn everything they need to know about adopting Microsoft Cloud.
The Learning Hub provides free access to educational videos, articles, guides and courses about Microsoft Azure, Microsoft 365 and Cloud Security. All the content is produced by Cloud Direct and made freely available on their Learning Hub.
Topics covered on The Learning Hub include:
• Building a Microsoft Azure Migration Strategy
• The Cloud Adoption Framework
• Zero Trust
• Microsoft Azure Sentinel
• Migrating and Modernising Applications
• Microsoft 365
• Azure Virtual Desktop
• Microsoft Teams and Microsoft Teams Voice
“We want to help businesses make sense of Microsoft Cloud” says Alex Bacon, Cloud Direct’s Head of Product and Marketing. “As the cloud market matures there is more innovation for businesses to consider. We want to remove the complexity of adopting Microsoft Cloud and help people understand what is possible.”
The Learning Hub provides on-demand content as well as offering free subscription email courses that drip-feed content into people’s inboxes in bite-size chunks. People can even opt-in to take a short quiz at the end of each course to collect badges of their learning.
“As an Azure Expert MSP Cloud Direct ensures our customers embrace best practice from Microsoft such as the Well Architected Framework (WAF), Azure Sentinel and Zero Trust security methods. We believe to get the most out of Microsoft Cloud, businesses need to learn about it. We have a ‘teach don’t sell’ methodology and want to make sure business and technical leaders can learn about the emerging trends, benefits and considerations when planning their cloud strategy.”
Businesses can access The Learning Hub at www.clouddirect.net/learning-hub
About Cloud Direct
Cloud Direct is one of the UK’s leading Microsoft partners. It is a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP and has Microsoft Advanced Specialisations in Microsoft Teams, Azure and Cloud Security as well as 15 Gold and Silver competencies. Cloud Direct recently announced investment from international IT provider Crayon who has become a minority shareholder in the company. Cloud Direct was founded in 2003 and employs 165 people in Bath, London and Cape Town.
