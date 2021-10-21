Service Virtualization Market | Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends and Drivers |
Increasing adoption of digitization by enterprises to automate business processes is one of the key trends stimulating market growth.PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adoption of digital technologies, enhanced test conditions, accelerated time to service virtualization market, better utilization of system resources, bug fixing, rapid provisioning of services, increased adoption of BYOD, DevOps are some of the driving factors of the growth of this market. However, the data security concern with the IT is one of the constant factors, which can hinder growth of the market. However, organizations keep on looking forward to enhance technological advancements to overcome the challenge.
Service virtualization helps in achieving deeper control of testing environment. Service virtualization enables an environment to pretend that the services are available and stable. One of the major benefits of using service virtualization is reduced infrastructure, which is requires to develop and test applications in enterprises, which helps to remove the need of an expensive test lab and save time by detecting development errors early in the production and this is one of the key factors of driving the growth of the service virtualization market.
Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8990
As the technology is evolving with advancements in the internet of things, adoption of cloud, and artificial intelligence, organizations are expecting growth in the service virtualization market as well. In addition, Parasoft, one of the leaders in software testing solutions have recently released Parasoft virtualize community edition in order to enable software developers and testers to quickly access a comprehensive system test environment. These worldwide release and mergers are expected to boost a large number of opportunities for the service virtualization market.
COVID-19 scenario Analysis:
• The emergence of COVID-19 pandemic has severely affected almost all industries across the world. Further, lockdown enforcements and restrictions on movements of non-essential goods as well as resources in various countries has disrupted the supply chain of electronic components & networking equipment. Thus, this has led to delay in supply of electronic components required in manufacturing of equipment.
• It is expected that the U.S. and global tech market growth is slowing down to nearly 2% in 2020, due to which ICT spending in major economies such as the U.S. have declined in the first half of 2020, but it is expected to recover in the second half.
Top Companies Covered:
• CA Technologies
• IBM Corp.
• Microsoft Corp.
• Cognizant Inc.
• Postdot Technologies Corp.
• Smart Bear Software
• Wipro Corp.
• Maveric Systems.
• Cavisso Systems Inc.
• Cisco Systems Inc.
Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8990
Similar Reports:
1. Virtual Training and Simulation Market
2. Self Service BI Market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+18007925285 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn