Drones Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 67010 Million By The End Of 2027 - Valuates Reports

Drones Market Report

Enhanced investments toward drone technologies are also anticipated to foster long-term growth of the market.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 26, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In 2020, the global Drones market size was US$ 30460 million and it is expected to reach US$ 67010 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2027.Rising demand for drones in military applications, advanced development in drones, and its growing applications in various sectors are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global drone market.Drones Market SizeDrones market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drones market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For the United States market, this report focuses on the Drones market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.Market Share AnalysisBy Application, Construction & Military segments are showing promising growth during the forecasted period. Owing to rapidly replacing the traditional land surveillance methods, as they offer a significant reduction in labor and time to capture the necessary data while eliminating the scope of human error.By Region, Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative regions for drone market during the forecasted period.Drones Market By Type0 Fixed Wing Drone0 Multirotor Drone0 Single Rotor DroneDrones Market By Application0 Agriculture0 Media & Entertainment0 Oil & Gas0 Insurance0 Infrastructure0 OtherDrones Market By Region0 North America0 Europe0 Asia-Pacific0 Latin America0 Middle East & AfricaDrones Market By Company0 Airware (US)0 Aerobo (US),0 Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. (U.K.)0 Sky Futures Ltd. (U.K.)0 SenseFly Ltd. (Switzerland)0 DroneDeploy Inc. (US)0 Sharper Shape Inc. (US)Similar Reports:Global Fixed-Wing Drone Sales Market Report 2021 - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-20A5477/global-fixed-wing-drone-sales Global Smart Commercial Drones Market 2021-2027 - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-0U6542/global-smart-commercial-drones Global Passenger Drones Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2027 - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-3Q6381/global-passenger-drones Global Drones for Oil & Gas Market 2021-2027 - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-19X5566/global-drones-for-oil-gas