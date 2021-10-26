Drones Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 67010 Million By The End Of 2027 - Valuates Reports
Enhanced investments toward drone technologies are also anticipated to foster long-term growth of the market.BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2020, the global Drones market size was US$ 30460 million and it is expected to reach US$ 67010 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 11.4% during 2021-2027.
Rising demand for drones in military applications, advanced development in drones, and its growing applications in various sectors are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global drone market.
Drones Market Size
Drones market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Drones market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027. For the United States market, this report focuses on the Drones market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.
Market Share Analysis
By Application, Construction & Military segments are showing promising growth during the forecasted period. Owing to rapidly replacing the traditional land surveillance methods, as they offer a significant reduction in labor and time to capture the necessary data while eliminating the scope of human error.
By Region, Asia Pacific is one of the most lucrative regions for drone market during the forecasted period.
Drones Market By Type
0 Fixed Wing Drone
0 Multirotor Drone
0 Single Rotor Drone
Drones Market By Application
0 Agriculture
0 Media & Entertainment
0 Oil & Gas
0 Insurance
0 Infrastructure
0 Other
Drones Market By Region
0 North America
0 Europe
0 Asia-Pacific
0 Latin America
0 Middle East & Africa
Drones Market By Company
0 Airware (US)
0 Aerobo (US),
0 Cyberhawk Innovations Ltd. (U.K.)
0 Sky Futures Ltd. (U.K.)
0 SenseFly Ltd. (Switzerland)
0 DroneDeploy Inc. (US)
0 Sharper Shape Inc. (US)
