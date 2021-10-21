Telemedicine Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies & to Hit $ 431,823.81 million by 2030
By end-user, the healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at a significant CAGR of 26.60% from 2021 to 2030.
Telemedicine Market by Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telecardiology and Other Applications), Component (Software, Hardware, and Services).”NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, PROVINCE: - PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Telemedicine Market by Application (Teleradiology, Telepsychiatry, Telepathology, Teledermatology, Telecardiology, and Other Applications), By Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), By End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Other End Users), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Telemedicine involves the use of electronic communications and software to provide clinical services to patients without an in-person visit. Telemedicine technology is frequently used for follow-up visits, management of chronic conditions, medication management, specialist consultation, and a host of other clinical services that can be provided remotely via secure video and audio connections.
Telemedicine is the use of electronic information by medical professionals to remotely evaluate, diagnose, and treat patients. This includes a variety of electronic, audio, and visual media applications. Increased use of electronic medical records (EHR) / electronic medical records (EMR) is expected to be a key factor in the expansion of the telemedicine market during the evaluation period.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Medtronic
GE Healthcare
Cerner Corporation
Siemens Healthineers
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Teladoc Health Inc.
American Well
AMC Health
MDLive
Key Findings Of The Study
By application, the teledermatology segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.
By component, the software segment was the highest contributor to the market in 2020.
By region, North America garnered the largest revenue share in 2020, whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the review period.
