L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future Art Reveal
Writers and Illustrators for L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36 and 37 meeting for the first time as story art is revealed to authors
Author Lea Ning with illustrator Max Cavun (from Turkey) at art reveal where Lea saw her story art for the first time while also meeting her artist.
L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future Illustrator Winners of 2020 & 2021 presented their artwork to the writer winners.
I work with each artist to guide them in making their best art piece without compromising their artistic vision.”HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A feeling of anticipation hung in the air of the Hollywood Roosevelt this week as the Illustrator winners of L. Ron Hubbard’s Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests for the years 2020 and 2021 revealed their art to the writer winners at one of the special events during a week-long workshop attended by the annual winners of both Contests. New artists need that vote of confidence to persist and not give up – whether authors or illustrators desperately. The L. Ron Hubbard Writers and Illustrators of the Future Contests exist to provide that much-needed recognition.
— Echo Chernik, Illustrator Contest Coordinating Judge
Illustrator winners are commissioned to illustrate the winning stories from the writing contest. Up to this point, the authors have not seen their story art or met their story’s artist. Illustrators are stationed around the room away from where all the art pieces are positioned on easels. The writers are then invited into the room to find their story’s illustration at which point the artist introduces themself to the writer. The illustrator is anxious to learn if their author likes it. The author is equally anxious to learn how an artist views their story. The Art Reveal is one of the most emotional events during the entire workshop week.
As Luke Wildman, the writer of "How to Steal the Plot Armor" put it, “I was humbled to see someone with so much talent create art like that for my story. There were so many details from my story which I had forgotten about and Dan Watson (winning artist from the United Kingdom) captured them so well.”
Echo Chernik, the Coordinating judge for L. Ron Hubbard’s Illustrators of the Future Contest has art directed and mentored the Illustrator winners from the last two years. Regarding this moment where illustrators reveal their art to the writers, Chernik stated, “I work with each artist to guide them in making their best art piece without compromising their artistic vision. To me, everyone is a Grand Prize winner.”
"L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36" was released last year in an online event due to the pandemic and is currently available in stores and online.
“L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 37” is set to release, November 2 and will be available wherever books are sold. Appearing in Volume 37 are writers: Christopher Bowthorpe, John M. Campbell, Elizabeth Chatsworth, Ryan Cole, Anj Dockrey, Sara Fox, K.D. Julicher, Barbara Lund, Erik Lynd, Elaine Midcoh, Kristine Kathryn Rusch, Brittany Rainsdon, Trent Walters, Emma Washburn, and Luke Wildman. And Illustrator winners include Daniel Bitton, Jennifer Bruce, Isabel Gibney, Rupam Grimoeuvre, Ben Hill, Will Knight, Anh Le, Madolyn Locke, André Mata, Sethe Nguyen, Mariah Salinas, Stephen Spinas, Dan Watson, Jeff Weiner, Shiyi Yu, and cover art by Echo Chernik.
The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.
