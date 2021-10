Aggregates Market Growth, Upcoming Trends, Companies Share, Structure and Regional Analysis by 2021-2026

Aggregates Market

Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

According to IMARC Group's latest report, titled " Aggregates Market Growth : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" the global aggregates market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Aggregates are building construction materials mixed with bitumen, lime, cement and gypsum. These materials have a coarse and grainy texture with excellent durability, chemical resistance and the ability to withstand high temperatures. Nowadays, aggregates have gained traction as they offer enhanced porosity, volume, stability, abrasive power, and resistance to wear and erosion to industrial, commercial and residential complexes.Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aggregates-market/requestsample The global aggregates market is primarily driven by rapid industrialization and urbanization and increasing disposable incomes that have increased spending in the construction sector. As a result, governments of various countries are also extensively investing in the infrastructural developments that have escalated the demand for aggregates. Aggregates are utilized for renovating, reinforcing, and reshaping existing buildings, roads, highways, rail links, and water and sewage facilities. Besides this, the advancements in aggregate manufacturing technologies have enabled manufacturers to develop sustainable and environment-friendly variants with recycled aggregates to minimize environmental impact. These factors are expected to provide a positive thrust on the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.Competitive Landscape with Key Players:ADBRI LimitedCement Industries of Malaysia Berhad (United Engineers Malaysia Berhad)Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.China Resources Cement Holdings LimitedCRH PlcEurocement GroupHeidelbergCement AGLafargeHolcim LtdLSR GroupMartin Marietta Inc.Rogers Group Inc.Vulcan Materials Company.Market Segmentation:Breakup by Type:Crushed StoneSandGravelOthersBreakup by Application:ConcreteRoad Base and CoveringsOthersBreakup by Region:North America (United States, Canada)Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/aggregates-market We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.Key highlights of the report:Market Performance (2015-2020)Market Outlook (2021-2026)Market TrendsMarket Drivers and Success FactorsThe Impact of COVID-19 on the Global MarketValue Chain AnalysisStructure of the Global MarketComprehensive mapping of the competitive landscapeIf you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.