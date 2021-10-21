Intellikor Joins Cylera’s Global Channel Partner Program
First Market Focus is on Healthcare IoT Security
We have found our capabilities to be a strong fit with Cylera’s. Together, our joint customers can have peace of mind while we protect their most important assets.”GLEN ROCK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intellikor, a leading cyber security systems integration firm with specialty expertise in incident and breach response services, forensics, IoT security, compliance, security assessment and risk mitigation, and security awareness training, announced today that the company has joined Cylera’s Global Channel Partner program as a system integration partner.
— Henry Perez, CEO and Founder of Intellikor
“Our customers span across the Fortune 500 including sectors such as government, healthcare, utilities, retail, banking, manufacturing, transportation and others,” said Henry Perez, CEO and founder of Intellikor. “We’re experienced industry veterans who prefer to work with the most leading-edge and proven technologies to deliver the best fit for each of our customer’s unique needs. And, we have found our capabilities to be a strong fit with Cylera’s. Together, our joint customers can have peace of mind while we protect their most important assets.”
Cylera has been selected by the American Hospital Association as a Preferred Cybersecurity Provider for its unique and patented capabilities applied to securing healthcare IoT, medical devices, and operational technologies (OT) such as heating, ventilation, air conditioning (HVAC), surveillance cameras, building automation lighting and environmental controls, enterprise utilities and backup systems, access systems and more.
The Cylera IoT Security Platform is built to address complex technical and operational challenges of securing IoT of all types across the entire enterprise. This includes classic IoT devices, medical devices (IoMT) and enterprise OT. The Cylera solution includes asset identification and management, network analysis, risk assessment, threat detection and intelligence, operational analytics, and fleet optimization. Further, Cylera have patented, patent-pending, and proprietary capabilities that enable them to deliver more context and value to help CIOs and CISOs protect their enterprise assets and ensure business continuity.
“We’re excited to welcome Intellikor to Cylera’s Global Channel Partner program which expands what we can both do for our customers,” said Timur Ozekcin, Co-Founder and CEO of Cylera. “We’re both dedicated to working with the best, and Intellikor’s skills and expertise are in great alignment with how we both want to keep our customers cybersafe.”
Intellikor will be leveraging the partnership with Cylera to address the broader IoT security market overall, but will first focus on expanding Intellikor’s footprint into healthcare organizations. Intellikor takes a personalized approach to protecting the businesses they work with, working closely with each customer to apply the appropriate combination of security solutions that suit their unique needs.
“We are really compelled to assist healthcare delivery organizations with the struggles they’re facing with malware/ransomware, incident response, shoring up security gaps, meeting HIPAA and other compliance requirements, and also elevating cybersecurity awareness training for employees,” said Perez. “Cylera is the right IoT security partner for this challenge. For the benefit of all our customers, we’re excited to partner with Cylera.”
ABOUT CYLERA
Founded in late 2017, and headquartered in New York, Cylera is the leading edge in IoT, IoMT and OT cybersecurity and intelligence. The Cylera IoT Security Platform is a centralized cybersecurity solution that secures the entire connected IoT environment. Cylera’s patented platform delivers asset identification and management, network analysis, risk assessment, network segmentation, threat detection and intelligence, and fleet optimization. Cylera delivers the strongest, most advanced IoT, medical device (IoMT), and enterprise OT cybersecurity risk management solution for the industry. www.cylera.com.
ABOUT INTELLIKOR
Intellikor is a US-based cyber security system integrator, delivering a range of technology solutions, managed security, and consulting to help their clients meet information, compliance, and business continuity objectives. The Intellikor team works closely with each client to develop the right approach to secure assets, architecture and design with tools that allow organizations to scale a resilient cyber security strategy. In the face of increasingly successful cyber threats, Intellikor’s solutions empower organizations to proactively identify, respond, and remediate cyber incidents where they occur. The team of Intellikor experienced industry veterans and key vendor partners work as an extension of customer staff to deliver peace of mind while protecting the most important assets. www.intellikor.com.
