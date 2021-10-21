One million in Hawai‘i complete vaccinations

Newsroom Posted on Oct 20, 2021 in COVID-19

More than 420,000 not fully vaccinated

HONOLULU – Data compiled by the Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) show more than one-million people in Hawai‘i are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

“It’s great to see so many people in Hawai‘i follow the science. We are thrilled that over a million people are fully vaccinated. That leaves an estimated 420,000 people who are not yet fully vaccinated. We are still averaging about 120 new COVID-19 cases every day,” said Director of Health Dr. Elizabeth Char.

DOH encourages the roughly 119,000 people who have received only one shot of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines to get their second shot as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Getting that second shot is critical. Those who do not get it are at greater risk of severe illness,” Char said.

An estimated 94,051 eligible residents have not initiated vaccination. An estimated 207,482 children age 11 and younger are not yet eligible.

For information on vaccination opportunities visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine/.

