MLife Music Group Signs Canadian Sensation Annabel Oreste

Annabel Oreste - Body and Soul MLife Studio Session MLife Logo

The Deal Comes After the Songstress Appeared on Stage at Star Académie-TVA-Canada Earlier This Year.

NEW YORK, NY, US, October 21, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- 20-year-old Canadian sensation Annabel Oreste (better known as Princess Annabel) is one of the newestadditions to the MLife Music Group family. The young artist takes on Pop, R&B, and Soul has won over publicopinion, and she now finds herself on the path to stardom and sold-out shows.Endowed with a crazy charisma that can charm anyone, Annabel Oreste is a dazzling singer with a powerfuland unique voice. Once on stage, she demonstrates an unshakable talent for expressing vulnerability in hermessages that can soften even the hardest hearts. Anyone that meets the young star knows that they are in thepresence of a superstar.After performing on Star Académie -TVA- Canada, Annabel quickly garnered attention. Her undeniable talentwas enough to garner the attention of MLife Music Group who hopes to prepare her for the rigorous industry.As Humberto Gatica states: "It's been a while since I have met a new artist with the talents to bring me back tothe old days, like Celine Dion, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, and Anita Baker to name a few."Best-selling artist Lara Fabian also mentions: "It has been a privilege to witness such grace and talent; Annabelhas it all, that is why she gives you more."Although new to the game, Annabel’s influence will shake up the industry in the upcoming years.Who knows, maybe we will see her in our theatres. Take a listen as Annabel Oreste performs ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=riKhFj2ui58 ) a stunning cover of 'Body and Soul" by Anita Baker.MEDIA: Contact: Amore Philip, Media Relations | M: 929.229.5512 | E: pr@aoprllc.comAbout MLife Music GroupMLife Music Group: MLife is an entertainment group of international music professionals recognized for theirimpact on artists' careers. Legendary 17 -time Grammy Award winner Humberto Gatica and CEO Mike Jeanhave partnered together on this project to develop their new artist successfully. For more information aboutMLife Music Group, visit https://www.mliferecords.com/

Annabel Oreste Body and Soul