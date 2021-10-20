Governor Hogan Announces Over $25 Million of Grant Funding to Higher Education Institutions

October 20, 2021

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced Board of Public Works (BPW) approval of four capital grants agreements, totaling $25.3 million, dedicated to fostering essential capital projects at four higher education institutions. The grants are administered through the Maryland Department of General Services’ (DGS) Capital Grants division and the Public Schools & Community Colleges Construction Program.

“Higher education plays a critical role in providing opportunities for our students, contributing to our workforce pipeline, and maintaining our quality of life,” said Governor Hogan. “Our citizens deserve world-class institutions that provide a strong educational foundation, and these investments will help these higher education institutions continue to achieve that goal.”

Four Maryland higher education institutions—Mount St. Mary’s University, Carroll Community College, Cecil College, and Howard Community College—whose missions inspire and encourage conservation, learning, and performance through community engagement, were reviewed by BPW. Grant agreements were approved for all four recipients.

“The awarded grants allow the organizations to renovate, expand, perform repairs, and construct needed additions and upgrades,” said Secretary Ellington E. Churchill Jr. of DGS. “Our department takes great pride in promoting and supporting the higher education institutions of our great state.”

Mount St. Mary’s University’s grant totaling $2,900,000 will assist in the design, construction, and equipping of the renovations and new addition to the Knott Academic Center.

Carroll Community College is using their $227,000 grant to replace building systems and a building envelope on the main campus. These systems include the heating and cooling equipment, fire alarm system, as well as the administration building, classrooms, and the great hall. These repairs will result in increased life-safety protection, additional expansion capability, uniform communication and alarms, improved maintenance, troubleshooting, and more reliable systems.

The Cecil College grant totaling $3,776,000 will help provide funds to construct a second, multi-lane entrance and a roadway to connect the campus core, opening the northern acres of campus for emergency service access. The grant will also assist with the demolition of the existing facilities management building and the construction of the new facilities management building.

Through their $18,458,000 grant, Howard Community College plans to replace the existing athletic and fitness center and construct two new buildings that will house the Mathematics and Athletic departments. The new building complex will achieve a minimum of LEED Silver certification or other certification programs allowed by the state and Howard County.

