BWTS | Ballast Water Treatment Systems Market Expected to Reach $420.52 billion by 2027: Stratistics MRC
Stratistics MRC report, Ballast Water Treatment System Market Forecasts to 2027 – Global Analysis Application, Key Players, Types, End User and By GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market is accounted for $38.34 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $420.52 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 34.9% during the forecast period. Some of the key factors propelling the market growth include growth in the size of shipping industry trade volume, rising government initiatives in line with the international maritime organization (IMO) regulations, increasing demand to optimize the utilization of resources, growing awareness about the benefits of water treatment and increasing demand for clean drinking water. However, the high cost of physical treatment systems and inclination for mechanical and chemical treatments are limiting the growth of the ballast water treatment systems (BWTS) market.
By technology, the physical segment has emerged as the most efficient technology for ballast water treatment as it offers ease of operation and high efficiency over other treatment methods. Physical disinfection helps in removing or deactivating the microorganisms from the ballast water without adding any toxic substance to it. Also, the methods used in physical disinfection allow easy installation, operation, and maintenance. This method is extensively implemented across the globe to treat ballast water, and it is most effective against a wide range of organisms, such as marine worm larvae, juvenile barnacles, juvenile bivalves, flatworms, and diatoms.
Some of the key players in Ballast Water Treatment Systems (BWTS) Market include Alfa Laval AB, ATG UV Technology, Headway Technology Co., Ltd., Trojan Marinex, GenSys GmbH, Damen Shipyards Group, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Wärtsilä Corporation, GEA Group, Hitachi, Xylem Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Siemens, Coldharbour Marine Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Veolia Environnement S.A., Ferrate Treatment Technologies, LLC, and Auramarine Ltd.
