Eagle Eye Networks and Aryse Win 2021 Spain Security Forum Award for Best Security Project
Winning project in the City of Elche, Spain, moved 100 cameras to the cloud, improved security, and made better use of the city’s limited staff resources.
In addition to creating a powerful security and business intelligence tool, cloud video surveillance can lower cost, complexity and reduce the number of workers needed to maintain security systems.”AMSTERDAM & MADRID, THE NETHERLANDS & SPAIN, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, and Aryse Infraestructuras, a security and communications reseller based in Madrid, Spain, today announced they won the 2021 Spain Security Forum Award for a project in the city of Elche, Spain.
— Rishi Lodhia, Managing Director, Eagle Eye Networks EMEA
Working with Aryse Infraestructuras, the project improved security for the citizens of Elche, while also making better use of the city’s limited staff resources. Aryse reused existing cameras from different manufacturers in an Eagle Eye Networks cloud-based video surveillance system, and in doing so, transformed antiquated, disparate components into a powerful security system.
Managing security incidents using complex IT systems had been an ongoing challenge for the city’s IT staff. When the pandemic hit, city employees began working at home, and it became clear many of the systems could not be managed remotely.
City officials decided to update their video surveillance system with the following objectives in mind:
● Ease of use
● City-wide security camera visibility
● Remote access to video
● Instant notifications and alerts of security incidents
● Capable of sharing images with police and other city departments
● Simple and inexpensive to maintain
● Flexible and scalable
Fortunately, the Eagle Eye Networks Cloud Video Management System (VMS) could repurpose the city’s existing cameras – even though they were from different manufacturers; storage retention requirements were easily met; and, different camera resolutions (depending on the camera and location) were quickly set up. In all, this project involved moving 100 cameras to the cloud.
In the next five years, the city plans to expand the award-winning system, applying artificial intelligence (AI) to better investigate incidents. The city will use parking and traffic flow data from the system for city planning and infrastructure improvement. There will also be direct integrations with the police and fire department to accelerate incident response.
Rishi Lodhia, Managing Director, Eagle Eye Networks EMEA, said that more cities and businesses are finding cloud “a truly great fit.” In addition to creating a powerful security and business intelligence tool, cloud video surveillance can lower the cost and complexity and reduce the number of workers needed to maintain security systems.
“Knowledgeable partners, such as Aryse Infraestructuras, who understand the power of cloud video surveillance and have a great understanding of their customers can really make a difference in communities like Elche,” said Lodhia.
Raquel Perez of Aryse Infraestructuras said, “By collaborating with Eagle Eye Networks, we were able to offer the City of Elche a better and more advanced solution to store the video in the cloud. The fact that existing cameras could be used was a convincing factor – it minimized the investment and maximized the benefit.”
ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS
Eagle Eye Networks is No. 1 in cloud video surveillance worldwide. Our 100 percent cloud managed solutions provide cloud and on-premises recording, bank-level security and encryption, and broad analog and digital camera support – all accessed via the web or mobile applications. Eagle Eye Networks delivers cyber secure cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. All products benefit from Eagle Eye’s developer friendly RESTful API platform and Big Data Video Framework ™. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Eagle Eye has offices in Bangalore, Tokyo, and Amsterdam. For more information, visit www.een.com.
ABOUT ARYSE
Based in Madrid, Aryse Global Services offers turnkey solutions and projects; infrastructure, communications and systems engineering; implementation projects and maintenance services. Learn more at info@aryse.eu
Martha Entwistle
Eagle Eye Networks
mentwistle@een.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn