Countdown to the holidays with new Scratch games from Washington’s Lottery

Seven new Scratch games hit stores this month, totaling more than $30 million in prizes

Olympia, WA (October 11, 2021) – While it’s not even Halloween yet, it’s not too early to get into the holiday spirit when it comes to Scratch games. Washington’s Lottery today announced the launch of seven new instant-win games, many of them holiday themed, which will give players the chance to take home some of the more than $30 million offered in prizes.

One game, commemorating the inaugural season of the Seattle Kraken, debuted October 4, and five more launch next week on October 18. The final game will hit stands October 29. Players can soon visit their favorite lottery retailer to find these new games, which include:

Happy Holidays

$20 per ticket with a top prize of $500,000. Match any of your numbers to any of the winning numbers and win a prize. Reveal special symbols to win five times your prize, ten times your prize, or instant cash prizes.

Holiday Countdown

$10 per ticket with a top prize of $200,000. Match special symbols to win a prize, double your prize, or five times your prize.

Twelve Elves

$5 per ticket with a top prize of $50,000. Reveal a certain number of special symbols to win the corresponding prize shown in the prize legend.

The new $5 Seattle Kraken Scratch game from Washington’s Lottery has a top prize of $50,000 and includes a second chance mail-in promotion with three drawings where players can win a VIP Seattle Kraken game day experience. Washington’s Lottery is also debuting three other games: $1-Tree-Mendous Winnings, $1-Oh, Snap and $2-20 Grand.

Washington’s Lottery offers Scratch games priced between $1 and $30, each with varying prize amounts. The number of actual prizes available in a game may vary based on the number of tickets printed, tested, distributed, sold, and number of prizes claimed. There are currently 51 Scratch games in rotation.

Once a player wins, they have 180 days from the drawing date to claim their prize for a draw game ticket. If the player won with a Scratch ticket, they have 180 days from the last day of ticket sales to claim their prize. Scratch game closing procedures will be initiated when all top prizes have been claimed. Scratch game closing procedures may be initiated for documented business reasons. These games may have prizes unclaimed, including top prizes. During closing, games may be sold even after all top prizes have been claimed and/or non-winning second chance promotional drawings have expired. Claims are subject to applicable laws, rules, procedures, and final decisions of the Executive Director.

The Lottery’s offices in Olympia and Spokane are open to the public to claim prizes during regular hours Mon-Fri, and the Everett, Federal Way and Yakima locations are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wed and Thu each week. Washington’s Lottery is encouraging winners with prizes up to $100,000 who cannot travel to one of these locations to mail in their winning tickets to claim their prize. Winners with tickets for $100,000 or more are instructed to call Lottery Headquarters to schedule an appointment to make a safe and secure in-person claim.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

Press Contact Dan Miller (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: dan.miller@curatorpr.com

Xiamara Garza (Curator on behalf of Washington’s Lottery) E-mail: xiamara.garza@curatorpr.com