TIME TO CELLY: WASHINGTON’S LOTTERY AND SEATTLE KRAKEN GIVE FANS SIX MILLION REASONS TO LIGHT THE LAMP WITH NEW SCRATCH TICKET

Inaugural season Kraken-branded Scratch ticket gives players an opportunity to win up to $50,000 instantly; non-winning tickets can be mailed in for three second-chance drawings

Olympia, Wash. (October 4, 2021) – Thanks to Washington’s Lottery, Seattle Kraken fans can drop the puck on the 2021-22 inaugural season a full eight days early by getting their hands on the first-ever Kraken Scratch tickets starting Mon., Oct. 4. With more than $6 million in total prizes, instant cash prizes of up to $50,000, and the ability to win up to 15 times on a single ticket, this new game is not only a top-shelf barnburner, but a beautician, as well.

“We’re honored to partner with the Seattle Kraken and celebrate such a momentous occasion for hockey fans across Washington,” said Marcus Glasper, director of Washington’s Lottery. “We enjoy finding new ways to bring excitement to our fans, so that every day feels like it’s the first time we’re seeing the Kraken out on the ice. Giving fans a few extra days to start playing this game before the season officially begins is our little way of celebrating the fans and wishing everyone the best for this inaugural season.”

To play Seattle Kraken Scratch, players match any of the “your numbers” shown on their ticket to any of the “winning numbers” printed on the ticket and then win the prize shown for that number. If they reveal a puck symbol, they win that prize instantly. A sticks symbol doubles the prize shown, and a goal symbol wins the player $50 instantly.

In addition to the instant cash prizes, the Seattle Kraken Scratch game features three second-chance mail-in drawings where players can win various prizes, including a VIP Kraken match day experience, inaugural season replica Seattle Kraken jerseys, or a $100 Kraken team store gift card. The first drawing will be held November 17, 2021 and entries for it must be received by November 13, 2021. The second drawing will be held January 12, 2022 and entries for it must be received by January 8, 2022. The third and final drawing will be held February 23, 2022, and entries for it must be received by February 19, 2022. Details on how to enter and all terms and conditions for the second chance drawings are printed on the back of each Seattle Kraken Scratch ticket.

“We’re excited to partner with Washington’s Lottery to provide fans with fun and exciting ways to engage with the Seattle Kraken during this historic inaugural season,” says Ryan Brach, SVP of global partnerships at Oak View Group. “We can’t wait to see everyone across Washington test their luck for a chance to be a part of these unique Kraken experiences and giveaways.”

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.5 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Pick 3, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

Press Contact Dan Miller (Curator on behalf of Washington's Lottery)