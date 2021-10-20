Submit Release
News Search

There were 811 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,682 in the last 365 days.

Fish salvage order issued for canals in the Upper Snake

Canals included in the salvage order are: Anderson, Burgess, Butte and Market Lake, Chester, Clark and Edwards, Clark and Edwards, Consolidated Farmers, Crosscut, Danskin, Dry Bed, Eagle Rock, East LaBelle, Egin, Fall River, Farmer’s Friend, Harrison, Idaho, Independent, Island, Marysville, Osgood, Palisades, Parks and Lewisville, Porter, Reid, Rexburg Irrigation, Rigby Rudy, Salem Union, St. Anthony, St. Anthony Union, Teton Island Feeder, Teton Irrigation, West LaBelle, Wilford, and Woodville irrigation canals and ditches within the upper Snake River Basin that also lie in the Upper Snake Region.

During the salvage order period for the aforementioned canals:

  • All bag, possession and size limits are suspended.
  • Fish may be taken by any method except firearms, explosives, chemicals, or electrical current.
  • Sturgeon may NOT be retained, must be immediately release alive, and must be reported to the Upper Snake Regional Office by calling (208) 525-7290.
  • No live fish may be transported from the place of capture.
  • A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

As irrigation canals begin to dry up across the Upper Snake, fish that have entered these irrigation systems during the spring and summer can be left high and dry. Rather than let them go to waste, Fish and Game encourages the public to salvage and utilize these fish.

You just read:

Fish salvage order issued for canals in the Upper Snake

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.