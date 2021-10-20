Submit Release
Man Arrested, Charged in Stewart County Stabbing Death

STEWART COUNTY – Special agents from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested and charged an Indian Mound man in connection to a Tuesday homicide at his home.

At the request of 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch, TBI agents began investigating the death of 61-year-old Susan Dillow in a home in the 100 block of Commissary Hollow Road. During the investigation, agents developed information leading to Terence Brazil (DOB 1-20-46) as the person responsible for the crime. Agents also determined Brazil removed his clothing to wash blood from his body and provided false information to deputies when they responded to his 911 call, in which he reported he arrived home to find Dillow deceased.

Agents arrested Brazil and charged him with one count of First-Degree Murder, one count of Tampering with Evidence, and one count of False Reports. Authorities subsequently booked him into the Stewart County Jail on bond amounts totaling $1,015,000.

