Life Coach, Motivational Speaker, Founder of SLC Coaching; Sheds Light on his Life's Bumpy Journey to Success
From jumping to different foster homes to never being accepted by anyone. Coach Mike learned the meaning of life. The power of understanding human minds.VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The early years of a child's life are the most critical ones. Stability, love, and certainty are what keep them safe. All of which were missing from Mike Coach's early years of life. He was a child placed in the foster care system. He Lived with eight different foster families during his childhood. As he moved from family to family, he met with many sub-cultures across America.
Indeed, a difficult time for a child. Immersing in different cultures is not a piece of cake. When we think of so many changes in a child’s life, we can only imagine how scary and uncertain life looks for them.
Unfortunately, children in foster care face many obstacles and adversities in life, with limited opportunities to grow and be wholesome. Many children are not able to find their talents and use them.
Things were never easy for Young Mike, but he knew he alone could make a change. Living with different families for most of his young life, he had to adapt to different living, thinking, and understanding.
His struggles to settle in a new environment gave him the agility to adapt to new places, environments, and circumstances. He understood people more than anyone.
Living with foster families was not easy; he always felt different and unaccepted. Life took a turn when he stumbled upon a thrift store. Like most children would run towards the candy section of the same store, Mike would go towards the book section.
He calls it a 5-dollar dream.
The back-story of that $5 is that he found a book that gave a sense of purpose to his life. Something in his heart made Young Mike pick a psychology book. A book that made him the coach that he is today.
Coach Mike was a work-in-progress for many years. He knew the ability to understand people would help him bring the best out of him and the people he coaches.
He dedicated his young life to psychology and learning more about how the human mind works. He spent sleepless nights reading the $5-dollar book using a flashlight not to wake the other snoozing children in the foster house. Seems like a mere speck in his life, but it was the stepping stone of his career.
Reading psychology gave him a changed perspective on how to deal with people. He learned to apply the book to his life, but he helped coach many foster children to obtain a healthy mindset.
Every day was a new day, with learning new principles of psychology. It was what kept him alive in a different foster home. For him, the ability to help others around him kept him motivated. His efforts bore fruit. He quickly developed great ties with the other children in the foster home, who were sexually, physically, and emotionally abused.
A young Mike had been a coach to many, and till today he is helping many children and adults through their most horrid traumas.
Coach Mike knows that people will always need help. Humans are not made to thrive alone; rather, we thrive in groups with the help of each other. Hence, he has developed resources, programs, and guides for men and women to help them become more resilient than they are right now.
Today Mike holds a degree in Psychology, a Master's Degree, A teaching credential and hopes to receive his Ph.D. soon. He's been in education for over 20 years, teaching and mentoring students and adults while managing his two companies working towards mentorship.
He offers many courses to fit each person's needs and budget.
Private Coaching: Discover the 6-step Success Blueprint to Guide Your Life. You can avail private coaching in various packages that include Awakening Package, Breakthrough Package, Discovery Package, and Self-Mastery Package. Each of them is designed for participants to become stronger, use the power of their minds to set healthy boundaries in life, eliminate self-doubt, and help them overcome thoughts taking things too personally. The coaching also includes tips, training, and tools to overcome procrastination, overthinking, and adversity. Participants will feel much better at the end of their sessions with better confidence and esteem. They will be able to navigate through life and find a new purpose.
Entrepreneurship and Success Coaching: through his strategies, participants can find the true reasons for their suffering, how to face them, how to release them. He helps them reach their best potential, which can help them in their professional and personal lives.
Online Courses: This avenue will help participants overcome bad habits like guilt, victim mentality, and shame.
Coach Mike connects with his people on a personal level, especially in today’s digital world; he makes people feel he's with them at all times. So, you can have his access from anywhere and at any time. During the pandemic, Coach Mike had connected to millions who suffered from abuse, anxiety, and depression. When mental health access was not in abundance, he brought light into many people’s lives.
From an abandoned and struggling child to a successful and happy individual, Coach Mike surely did it and believed others could as well.
He became an incredible success story on The Kelly Clarkson Show and ranked among the Top Ten Success Coaches to Follow in 2021 by Yahoo Finance.
He never calls his struggles. He calls them blessings in disguise.
An ever-so-inspiring mindset!
