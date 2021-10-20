THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, OCTOBER 21, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) H.Res. __ – Resolution Recommending that the House of Representatives Find Stephen K. Bannon in Contempt of Congress for Refusal to Comply with a Subpoena Duly Issued by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol (Rep. Thompson (MS) – Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol) (Subject to a Rule)