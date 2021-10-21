Florida State Parks Foundation Announces 2021-2 Board Officers
Tammy Gustafson, President
Critical leadership to ensure the organization’s continued growth and success.
The best and brightest minds are coming together to help guide and preserve the Real Florida.”TALLAHASSEE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Florida State Parks Foundation has announced its board officers for 2021-2022 to provide critical leadership to ensure the organization’s continued growth and success.
— Tammy Gustafson
Officers elected are Tammy Gustafson, Board President; Kathleen Brennan, President Elect; Gil Ziffer, Immediate Past President; Audrine Finnerty, Treasurer; and Emily Lewis, Secretary.
“I am delighted to announce our new board officers”, said Julia Gill Woodward, Foundation CEO. “These individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields and will be tremendous assets to the Foundation as we further our mission of supporting Florida’s fabulous award-winning state parks, the best in the nation.”
Tammy Gustafson is a senior executive at Universal Orlando responsible for Sales Integration across the global sales divisions and working with international teams located in Latin America and the UK. She joined Universal Orlando in September of 1997 as part of the Universal Studios Marketing team and was responsible for building the Universal Studios Florida brand on a global basis- growing to three theme parks, a night-time entertainment complex and eight onsite resorts.
Appointed by the Governor’s office to the Florida Commission on Tourism, Gustafson served as President of the VISIT FLORIDA Board of Directors from 2014-15 and has been on the board since 2005. She currently serves on the Florida Council of Tourism Leaders and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission. She has also served on the board for the Kissimmee/Osceola County Chamber of Commerce/Osceola Resort Area Council and served as a Past President and Treasurer of the Florida State Parks Foundation. Gustafson brings years of experience and extensive travel industry knowledge to these organizations and has been a part of Leadership Florida and the Central Florida Chapter of the American Marketing Association.
“Throughout its history, the Florida Parks greatest strength has been its volunteers. I am honored to be asked to serve in this capacity,” said Tammy Gustafson, Board of Directors. “The best and brightest minds are coming together to help guide and preserve the Real Florida. It is an exciting time for the Foundation as we work toward the Strategic Goals for the coming year.”
The Foundation, founded in 1993 as Friends of Florida State Parks and renamed in 2018, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit corporation whose mission is to support and help sustain the Florida Park Service, its 175 award-winning parks and trails, local Friends groups and more than 20,000 park volunteers.
It does this through programs that preserve and protect state parks, educate visitors about the value of state parks, encourage community engagement and active use of state parks, and advocacy. The volunteer Board of Directors represents private and public sectors as well as local and statewide interests.
Julia Gill Woodward
Florida State Parks Foundation
+ 18505598914
email us here