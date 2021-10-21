Patterson Law Firm Names Michael Haeberle Managing Member
One of the Youngest Leaders to Head a Chicago Law FirmCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patterson Law Firm, a Chicago-based business litigation firm, is pleased to name Michael Haeberle to the position of Managing Member of the firm. Mr. Haeberle is one of the youngest non-founding attorneys to lead a prominent Chicago-area litigation law firm.
Mr. Haeberle focuses his practice on business lawsuits, contract litigation, shareholder disputes, cryptocurrency disputes, and professional negligence cases. He advises businesses on governance and employment matters and provides guidance to businesses and individuals on restrictive covenants.
In August 2021, the American Bar Association published TROs and Preliminary Injunctions: Handling the Business Emergency, a guide on emergency remedies, co-authored by Mr. Haeberle. He has been featured in the media regarding cryptocurrency disputes and presents continuing legal education classes for attorneys on a range of topics, including alter ego liability and collections, non-compete agreements and restrictive covenants, attorney ethics, and contract litigation.
Mr. Haeberle graduated from the University of Chicago Law School with honors. Prior to joining the Patterson Law Firm, Mr. Haeberle was an associate at a Chicago law firm where he litigated a variety of cases, including breach of contract and consumer fraud cases, on behalf of businesses and individuals at the trial and appellate level. Mr. Haeberle joined the Patterson Law Firm, LLC, in September 2014 and was elevated to partner in January 2017.
Patterson Law firm is a Chicago-based litigation firm that serves businesses and individuals and concentrates on business litigation emergencies, claims about insurance coverage, shareholder and LLC-member duties, commercial loans, supply or service contracts, construction contracts, commercial real estate, intellectual property agreements, and legal malpractice cases. The firm has extensive experience in industries including banking, construction, trucking, legal, accounting, hospitality, manufacturing, tech, cryptocurrency, medical, insurance, retail stores, real estate, and sales.
For additional information, please contact Michael Haeberle at 312.223.1699 or mhaeberle@pattersonlawfirm.com.
