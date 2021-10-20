DED Announces Recipients of $4.6 Million in CDBG-Coronavirus Funding

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has announced 12 awards totaling $4,643,365 in Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus (CDBG-CV) funding.

The awards — made possible by the CARES Act — will help eight Nebraska communities better prepare for, respond to and recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CDBG-CV funding is administered by DED to units of local government and collaborating nonprofits in Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities. Unlike traditional CDBG awards, no matching funds are required.

“Thanks to this support from the CDBG program, tens of thousands of Nebraskans will have better, safer access to essential services — from food banks to medical clinics and vaccine distribution centers — that have been vital in our fight against COVID-19. These awards will ultimately add to our communities’ health and safety while providing much-needed resources to bolster their economic recovery,” said DED Director Anthony L. Goins.

Today’s awards are listed and briefly described below. Visit opportunity.nebraska.gov for more information on the CDBG-CV program.