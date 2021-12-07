Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Has Endorsed Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste for a Navy Submarine Veteran with Mesothelioma in Florida-Compensation Might be Millions

We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Submarine Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma receives the best compensation results.” — Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate

According to the Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate, "We have endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to ensure a Navy Submarine Veteran who has just been diagnosed with mesothelioma receives the best possible compensation results.

The reason mesothelioma is common among Navy Submarine Veterans who served before 1982 is because they were almost all cross trained on various duties on their boat. If the boat went into a shipyard there is a good chance a significant portion of the crew stayed on their boat to assist the shipyard workers upgrading the boat or making repairs.

"If the person we have just described sounds like you and your mesothelioma diagnosis is recent in Florida or anywhere in the nation please call attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste at 800-714-0303 so you can get specifics about your financial compensation claim. We think you will be glad you did." www.karstvonoiste.com/

For the best possible treatment options in Florida the Florida US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facility:

* The H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida: http://moffitt.org

Every US Navy ship vessel built up to 1980 contained asbestos. Extreme exposure to asbestos may have occurred to US Navy Veterans if they were assigned to a navy ship’s engine room, as a machinists-mate, electrician, plumber/pipefitter, mechanic, in engineering, as a repair crew member, as a crew member on a nuclear submarine or as a member of the Navy Seabees. Additionally, a US Navy Veteran could have received extreme exposure to asbestos if they were required to stay on their ship or submarine for a major repair, overhaul or retrofit at a shipyard. Asbestos exposure was so extreme on US Navy ships and submarines, about one third of all US citizens diagnosed with mesothelioma each year are Veterans of the US Navy. https://USNavyMesothelioma.Com

The states with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma