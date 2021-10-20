New federal requirements for CDL applicants coming in February

PHOENIX – Beginning Feb. 7, 2022, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) will require new commercial driver license (CDL) applicants and those seeking to upgrade their CDL to receive training from a certified organization on the national registry of Entry-Level Driver Training (ELDT) providers.

ELDT training includes curriculum in three areas: theory, range and road. To process and issue a CDL, the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division will need to validate that an applicant has completed these training requirements.

This requirement impacts drivers attempting to:

Obtain a Class A or Class B commercial driver’s license (CDL) for the first time.

Upgrade an existing Class B CDL to a Class A CDL.

Obtain a school bus (S), passenger (P), or hazardous materials (H) endorsement for the first time.

The ELDT regulations are not retroactive and do not apply to individuals holding a valid CDL or an S, P, or H endorsement issued prior to Feb. 7, 2022.

If an organization or business currently trains its drivers and is interested in becoming a certified training provider on the national registry, visit tpr.fmcas.dot.gov to learn how to register as a provider.

For more information, visit azdot.gov/CDL.