Argentina (electronic invoicing) Document and Reporting Compliance by Origen Technologies Now Available on SAP® Store

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA, October 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- By integrating with both SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA®, the Argentina Electronic Invoicing Solution from Origen Technologies delivers a country variant of the global SAP Document and Reporting Compliance framework developed by SAP.

Origen Technologies announced today that its Argentina Document and Reporting Compliance Solution centered on the electronic invoicing functionality is now available on SAP® Store, the online marketplace for SAP and partner offerings.

“Today we are proud to announce that based on our in-depth expertise within the compliance and localization space and in support of SAP global solutions, we have been able to build this solution to comply with the electronic invoicing requirements in Argentina. This is another statement of our commitment to support clients with their statutory needs in the region in our role as an SAP partner.”

Carlos Ochoa – Director Business Development & Presales



Benefits of the solution:

• Built-in functionality and extensibility resources to support e-invoicing requirements, like the global SAP Document and Reporting Compliance solution currently available for Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Peru, and Brazil

• Includes updates to reflect frequent legal changes in Argentina

• Global coverage: Integration with SAP technology on a single platform, reduces effort to maintain multiple interfaces with third-party software. Adoption of best practices from Origen based on the company’s expertise and focus on delivering e-invoicing solutions for multinational companies with operations in Latin America

Regulations in scope for Origen’s Argentina Document and Reporting Compliance e-invoice solution:

• RG2485 for domestic scenarios of sales in Argentina, sends document header information to AFIP (Argentinian Federal Administration of Public Revenue), and documents with print character A and B containing CAE number and ODN (Official Document Number)

• RG2758 for export sales in Argentina, documents with print character E containing CAE number and ODN

• RG2904 for domestic scenarios of sales in Argentina, sends document header and line-item information to AFIP, documents with print character A and B containing CAE number and ODN

• Electronic credit invoice MiPyMes (FCE).

SAP Store, found at store.sap.com, delivers a simplified and connected digital customer experience for finding, trying, buying, and renewing more than 1,800 solutions from SAP and its partners. There, customers can find the SAP solutions and SAP-validated solutions they need to grow their business and for each purchase made through the SAP Store, SAP will plant a tree.

Origen Technologies is a partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program. As such, it is empowered to develop, market, and sell software applications that supplement and build on SAP software and technology. Built on SAP Document and Reporting Compliance and integrated with SAP ERP and SAP S/4HANA® using SAP Integration Suite and/or SAP Extension Suite, Argentina Document Compliance allows customers to become intelligent enterprises.

About Origen Technologies

Origen Technologies is a consulting, products, solutions, and systems integration company for SAP technology based in the United States. The company is focused on helping Multinational Corporations with their compliance, localization, and foreign trade needs in the United States and Latin America/Brazil. The company also provides SAP application management services support practice out of its delivery centers in the USA, Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina.

Argentina Electronic Invoice within SAP Document Compliance