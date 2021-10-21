We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Boca Raton, Florida
We wanted to be part of a team that we could grow with on a national scale, and we value the robust infrastructure We Insure provides.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Banyan Global Insurance in Boca Raton, Fla.
Specializing in insurance planning and financial strategies, Agency Owner Alexander Benedict believes strongly in a full-service approach that ensures clients are adequately protected when it comes to any uncertainties they may encounter.
“We like the full-scale approach that We Insure offers to their franchise partners,” Benedict says. “We wanted to be part of a team that we could grow with on a national scale, and we value the robust infrastructure We Insure provides.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger says, “We Insure is an attractive independent insurance model because we offer full support in operations, technology and marketing, which allows franchise partners to focus on providing superior service to their customers and growing those relationships.” And, Pflueger adds, “It’s important that our partners feel like they’re a part of our extended team.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
