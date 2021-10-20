More about Carr Announces New Solicitor General  

Attorney General Chris Carr today announced the hiring of Stephen Petrany as Georgia’s solicitor general. The hiring will take effect Nov. 16, 2021.

“Stephen is an experienced attorney who will bring a unique perspective to his role as solicitor general,” said Carr. “His background and intellect will prove instrumental in our efforts to ensure our office provides the highest quality representation regarding appeals at both the federal and state levels. Stephen will be an invaluable addition to our team at the Department of Law and I am confident he will serve our state well.”

Stephen Petrany, Solicitor General

As Solicitor General, Stephen Petrany will oversee the office’s appellate and multi-state litigation in state and federal courts. He will also collaborate on all phases of significant litigation with other attorneys at the Department of Law and advise the Attorney General concerning matters of national interest that may have implications for the state of Georgia. Stephen currently practices with Jones Day in its Washington, D.C., office where he focuses on appellate litigation and critical motions practice. He has participated in complex litigation before the Supreme Court, appellate courts, trial courts and regulatory agencies regarding a wide array of subject matters. Stephen has also drafted briefs and dispositive motions in matters involving constitutional law, personal jurisdiction, arbitration, class actions, bankruptcy, statutory interpretation and various commercial litigation issues.

Before joining Jones Day, Stephen served as a law clerk to Justice Samuel A. Alito Jr. on the United States Supreme Court and Judge William H. Pryor Jr. on the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit.

He received a B.S. in Economics and Political Science from the University of Pittsburgh and his J.D. from Yale Law School.