3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominees for district ...

TOPEKA—The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district judge vacancy created when Chief Judge Richard Anderson retires December 11.

The 3rd Judicial District is composed of Shawnee County.

Justice Caleb Stegall, the Supreme Court departmental justice responsible for the 3rd Judicial District, said individuals can apply or be nominated, but nominations must come on a nomination form and include the nominee's signature.

Eligibility requirements

A nominee for district judge must be:

at least 30 years old;

a lawyer admitted to practice in Kansas and engaged in the practice of law for at least five years, whether as a lawyer, judge, or full-time teacher at an accredited law school; and

a resident of the judicial district at the time of taking office and while holding office.

Nomination process

Nominations must be accompanied by a nomination form available from the clerk of the district court in Shawnee County or the clerk of the appellate courts in the Kansas Judicial Center in Topeka.

Nominations must be received by noon Wednesday, November 24. They may be submitted electronically or by paper copy.

Nominations made by paper must include one original and one copy of the completed form and supporting letters sent to: Justice Caleb Stegall Kansas Judicial Center 301 SW 10th Avenue Topeka, KS 66612-1507

Electronic nominations may be submitted to jdnc.nominationform@kscourts.org.

Public interviews

The nominating commission will convene at 9 a.m. Friday, December 17, to interview nominees. Interviews will be in person at the Shawnee County Courthouse in Topeka. Interviews are open to the public.

Accommodation

Any person with a disability who requires accommodation to access the nominating commission meetings should notify the judicial branch ADA coordinator as early as possible, preferably 10 working days before the meeting date:

ADA Coordinator ADA@kscourts.org 785-296-2256 TTY at 711

Nominees to governor

The nominating commission will interview nominees and then select from three to five people whose names will be submitted to the governor to fill the position according to statutory qualification and residency requirements. The governor has 60 days after receiving the names to decide whom to appoint.

Term of office

After serving one year in office, the new judge must stand for a retention vote in the next general election to remain in the position. If retained, the incumbent will serve a four-year term.

Nominating commission

The 3rd Judicial District Nominating Commission consists of Justice Caleb Stegall as the nonvoting chair; Toby McCullough, Rossville; and Daniel Crow, Thomas Lemon, Randall Phillips, Rebecca Sanders, and Eric Stafford, Topeka.